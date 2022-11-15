Dominican Man released on bail after making threats to Prime Minister Skerrit

A Dominican man received bail of EC$30,000 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) after he pleaded not guilty to threatening the life of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit in a social media rant that has since garnered a lot of views. Chief Magistrate Candia Carette George indicated that she wanted to send a strong message in the politically charged environment.

The prosecution did not object to bail for Curvel Mitchel who will also report twice weekly to the Roseau Police Station as part of his bail conditions.

The state alleges that between November 7 and 12, Mitchell threatened Prime Minister Skerrit in a video saying, “we have a dam ass they calling Roosevelt Skerrit, with his dam ass mentality and people that supporting him. Just put the gun in my hands and I tell you I doing it. Time to take you out…”

The magistrate said generally, bail for such an offence is usually EC$5,000, but on this occasion, a gun is involved and because of the politically charged environment she wanted to send a strong message.

She warned the accused against posting similar messages on social media in the future.

Dominicans are preparing to vote in a snap general election on December 6 that Skerrit called three years after leading his Dominica Labour Party (DLP) in 2019 to government with an 18-3 majority in the 21-seat Parliament. Skerrit is now in his fourth term and 20th year as Prime Minister of Dominica.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit presented the DLP’s list of candidates for the polls at a public meeting in the heart of the capital recently, sidelining several incumbent ministers.

The main opposition parties have already indicated they will boycott the election and have called for peaceful protests later this week.

Nomination Day is November 18.

