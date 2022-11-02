Dominican Man gunned down in hospital bed

Police are investigating the murder of a patient at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital on Monday evening.

Lawmen said two masked men went to Ronald Desiree’s bedside on the Alford Ward and shot him several times.

Police Chief Daniel Carbon has vowed to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

- Advertisement -

Desiree had been at the hospital treating gunshot injuries to his thigh, which he sustained over the weekend when two people in a vehicle opened fire on him as he was driving his vehicle on the Giraudel public road.

The police believe the same persons responsible for those injuries came back for Desiree in the hospital.

CMC/