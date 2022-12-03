Dominican artiste Shane ‘Sukie Burn Brain’ Edwards jailed for six months

A magistrate’s court in Grenada on Friday sentenced 36-year-old Dominican artiste Shane ‘Sukie Burn Brain’ Edwards to six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to the charge of indecent assault of a minor.

Defense attorney Jerry Edwin said his client, pleaded guilty during the in-camera court session following the incident that occurred at a hotel last week.

Edwards, who was charged last Saturday, was unable to perform at the show where he was to appear because he was unable to get bail. Media reports said the minor had requested a photo with the entertainer when the incident occurred.

- Advertisement -

Edwin said he had pleaded for his client to receive a reduced sentence and that he had apologized to the Court, the minor and her parents for his improper behavior.

According to Grenada’s Criminal Code “indecent assault” is a summary offence that carries a maximum term of five years imprisonment.

CMC/