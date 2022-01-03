Jamaica Deports Key Suspect in Haitian President Assassination

The Jamaican Supreme Court has ordered the authorities to enforce a deportation order that was issued for a Colombian national Mario Antonio Palacios, who is a key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021.

Mr Moïse, 53, was shot dead inside his home in the Pelerin 5 neighborhood, in the hills above Port au Prince 01:00 local time on 7 July. His wife, Martine Moise, was severely injured during the attack and was flown to the United States for medical treatment.

Five months after the assignation, Martine Moise made a call for unity to the people of Haiti. She said: “Let’s unite to build the Haiti we all want, that’s what he fought for, that’s what I’m fighting for, and that’s the road we’re going on.”

Haitian police said at the time that a group of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans – made up the group that carried out the killing.

During a special sitting of the Jamaican court held on New Year’s eve, High Court judge Justice Courtney Daye said the deportation must take place on Monday.

The order was the outcome of a habeas corpus application filed by attorneys for Palacios seeking his release from custody.

Palacios was arrested here last October and convicted for illegally entering the country from the Dominican Republic.

The Jamaican government had issued a deportation order for illegally entering the country, but the island nation has no formal extradition treaty with Haiti, where Palacios is wanted.

The deportation order, dated November 24, was signed by Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang who declared the Colombian an “undesirable person.”

However, the Columbian will be deported to his homeland and not Haiti.

In response, Haiti’s former Chancellor Claude Joseph denounced the decision.

“ This is a heavy blow to the investigation. Unfortunately, no follow-up has been carried out by the current team… There is no political will to advance the investigation into the assassination of Jovenel Moïse, “ Joseph said.

CMC/