   DC to get a dose of J’ouvert and Mas during Hookie Weekend 2022

The metropolitan region known as the DMV (Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia) will feel the energy of Hookie Weekend from June 16 to 20 2022. The weekend-long extravaganza produced by Hookie Life Entertainment will feature a full Caribbean Carnival-style experience and adding to this buffet of events are every festival lover’s favorite elements J’ouvert and Mas.

This upcoming ‘Juneteenth weekend,’ a wide range of attendees will enjoy and exercise the freedom associated with Carnival celebrations and have the opportunity to express themselves through the weekend’s famous ‘dutty’ and ‘pretty’ mas events.

On Saturday, June 18, the famous early morning tradition, ‘Lion’s Pride J’ouvert’ takes place from 7:00 a.m. at the Rosecroft Raceway. Regarded as the best J’ouvert event in the DMV, Lion’s Pride offers an authentic West Indian experience complete with branded t-shirts and swag packages for registrants who excitedly revel in paint and powder to powerful music blasting from a big truck.

One day removed from Lion’s Pride J’ouvert, the excitement continues at the Rosecroft Raceway with the beloved ‘Riddim and Road’ on June 19 from 2:00 p.m.

This innovative mas concept has been remixing the traditional Mas model by allowing its masqueraders to be the costume designer. Attendees can participate in this alternative road experience by wearing old costumes from previous international carnivals, ‘Monday Wear’ options or even their own inspired costume creations.

In addition to recycling or repurposing old costumes, for 2022 Riddim and Road registrants are given the option to purchase brand-new costumes from the exclusive ‘Afrobeat’ sections by Scion Carnival.

Lion’s Pride J’ouvert and Riddim and Road join the upcoming long weekend’s slate of events which also include the kick-off party ‘Release Therapy’ featuring Adam O, the premium Caribbean pool party ‘Hookie DC Arcade’ featuring Kes the Band, Kranium, Voice and Mr Killa, the pumping party ‘Shine DC’ and the new cool down event ‘Oasis.’

For additional information on Hookie Weekend 2022 events, please visit: www.hookielife.com’