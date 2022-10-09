Dancehall artiste Flippa Mafia released early on parole after nine years in prison

Forty-three-year-old Andrew K. Davis, better known as Flippa Mafia, was released from the East Jersey State Prison (EJSP) on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, after serving nine years in jail.

Just in time for his 44th birthday on October 31st, the deejay was released early from prison on parole.

He was incarcerated on June 3, 2016.

Flippa Mafia was sentenced to 25 years in jail in 2016 for masterminding an international drug trafficking and money laundering ring. He was also ordered to pay a US$250,000 anti-money laundering profiteering penalty.

He was sentenced to a maximum of 17 years in prison for heroin possession, and to up to eight years for money laundering.

Marsha Bernard, the artiste’s girlfriend, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for her role in the drug ring, while his brother, Roger Davis, was sentenced to 20 years.

Kemar Davis, another brother, received a sentence as well.

All have since been released.

Flippa Mafia was apprehended in 2013 and charged in a January 10, 2014 indictment as a result of “Operation Next Day Air”. This was an investigation conducted by the New Jersey State Police, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Division of Criminal Justice.

During the 2013 investigation, detectives seized over 26 kilograms of cocaine, worth approximately US$910,000, two handguns, and over US$500,000 in cash. The operation spanned California, Jamaica, and New Jersey.

The artiste is well-known for the songs Unfinished House, a dig at Bounty Killer, and hits like Repeat, Dem Yah, Mi Nuh Bruk, and Hear Mi Hear.