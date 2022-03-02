Controversy Surrounding Paria Divers Continues

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad: Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry, and Kazim Ali Jr – three of four missing underwater divers – have been found. The men were contracted divers who went missing during a maintenance exercise for the state-owned PARIA Fuel Trading Company.

On February 28, 2022, the company stated about the recovery and ongoing search efforts for the fourth body, indicating that “all the affected families were simultaneously informed of this event and have been advised that they are to proceed to the Forensic Science Center to conduct positive identification.” Recovery efforts for the fourth body continue, and the company noted that it would also continue to provide support to the families.

This approach, however, has been met with some degree of skepticism and critique from the public; one government official has been vocal about his concerns. Point-a-Pierre MP David Lee has referred to the company’s handling of the men’s relatives as “callous,” speaking specifically to the fact that they were left in the car park as they awaited information on recovery efforts. The Oilfields Workers Trade Union also made claims that the body of the fourth diver was recovered in parts.

In a subsequent statement on March 1, 2022, Paria stated that they “categorically deny that the body of the fourth diver has been found as stated by the OWTU Education and Research Officer Ozzie Warwick to Guardian Media. All the affected families continue to be informed with timely updates and earlier this morning were advised that recovery operations will continue relentlessly until the fourth body is found. Paria again extends its condolences to the affected families and will continue to provide all the necessary support.”

Paria continues to work with the state emergency response services, including the Coast Guard and Trinidad & Tobago Fire Services, the Paria Incident Management Team (IMT), and various subject matter experts.