City of Miramar Passes Paid Parental Leave Resolution

Advertisement

Miramar’s City Commission has unanimously adopted a resolution approving the creation of a paid parental leave policy, providing 12 weeks of paid leave to its approximately 1200 city employees.

Under the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), new parents are allowed unpaid, job-protected leave for up to 12 weeks following the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. Miramar has elected to amend the City’s policy to allow for paid, job-protected parental leave for employees who are approved for FMLA leave.

Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, who sponsored the resolution stated, “The City of Miramar is proud to be among the first municipalities in Broward County to adopt a paid parental leave policy. We strongly feel that it was the right thing to do for our employees. Providing paid parental leave will allow them to bond with their newborns, adopted or fostered children, without the added stress of having to use sick or vacation leave, or potentially having to go unpaid.”

- Advertisement -

The city’s policy includes a number of conditions; employees must apply for FMLA leave, have worked for the city for at least 12 months, and worked a minimum of 1,250 work hours during the 12 months before the FMLA qualifying event.

Eligibility includes the birth, fostering, or adoption of a child, prenatal care and incapacity related to pregnancy, and serious health conditions following the birth of a child.

The program is available to both parents equally and is applicable if they are both city employees.

The policy change is a vital benefit, which supports the health and development of children and boosts employee morale.

The City of Miramar is a diverse community of 132,096 residents and recognized as a geographic hub for numerous corporations of various sizes including major players in key global industries such as airlines, cruise lines, healthcare, finance, media, and communications. As a strategic destination in South Florida, it is noted for its quick access to all major highways, South Florida’s ports, and airports.