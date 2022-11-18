Canadian accused of plotting to overthrow Haiti government

Canada’s federal police force announced Thursday that a 51-year-old Québec resident has been charged with terrorism in connection with his alleged plot to overthrow the Haitian government when Jovenel Moïse was president.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said, however, that the three charges against Gérald Nicolas were not related to Moïse’s assassination on July 7, 2021.

Nicolas is accused of leaving Canada to facilitate terrorist activity, and providing property for terrorist purposes.

“These charges are the result of an Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) investigation initiated after an exchange of information from the Service de police de la Ville de Lévis. The investigation, which began in July 2021, revealed that Mr. Nicolas planned to stage an armed revolution in Haiti and ultimately seize power,” a statement from the RCMP said.

“It is alleged that he took concrete actions, including traveling to Haiti to coordinate a group of individuals whose intention was to take part in a coup against the established authority.”

Nicolas allegedly also traveled to countries in Central America and South America to recruit, finance, and acquire weapons for his planned revolution.

He is due to appear at the Québec courthouse on December 1 to answer to the charges which fall under the Canadian Criminal Code. He could face up to 14 years in jail for each charge if convicted.

CMC/