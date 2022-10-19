Broward County Sheriff Office Aviation Unit wins international law enforcement award

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony on Tuesday accepted the 2022 Leadership in Police Aviation Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police for the “exemplary form of leadership” demonstrated by the Broward County Sheriff Office (BSO) Aviation Unit.

With a keen eye trained from high above, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit protects Broward County residents and visitors. The outstanding efforts of the unit are well-known locally and are attracting international recognition.

In 2020 and 2021, the aviation unit flew more than 6,500 missions, made nearly 900 arrests, and helped recover more than 500 stolen vehicles across Broward County. Their real-time information, which is relayed to responding deputies, has aided in increased apprehensions and safety for ground units. As the only agency providing airborne law enforcement capability to all of Broward County, the BSO’s Aviation Unit also provided assistance to other law enforcement agencies more than 1,500 times during those two years.

The aviation unit consists of two sergeant pilots, five deputy sheriff pilots, six deputy sheriff tactical flight officers and three aircraft technicians. They take great pride in their work and have used their skills to locate missing people, lead ground units to the recovery of stolen vehicles and firearms, assist in search and rescue operations in the Everglades and offshore, and capture a shooting on camera that resulted in the arrest of the gunman. That incident led to national recognition for two members of the unit.

“I could not be prouder of the success and consistent dedication of the members of the aviation unit,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “No matter the hour, no matter the call, they possess a relentless desire to serve and protect Broward County. Their efforts have made this community safer. I’m excited to further enhance our aviation unit’s performance and capability with the acquisition of new state of the art helicopters.”