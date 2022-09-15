Body of newborn found in Jamaica’s Rio Cobre River

The Jamaican St Catherine North Police Department has initiated an investigation into the circumstances that led to the body of a newborn floating on the Rio Cobre near Buck Town in the parish on Wednesday.

Police suspect the body was thrown into the river elsewhere and floated to where it was found.

The newborn, believed to be that of a female, was discovered at 1:30 p.m., after which the St Catherine Fire Brigade was contacted.

It is reported that a resident retrieved the body after the fire department’s attempts were unsuccessful.