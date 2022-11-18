Bermuda COVID-19 death toll reaches 150

Bermuda’s death toll from COVID-19 has topped 150, Health Minister Kim Wilson has revealed.

Two more deaths took the total to 151, but there are only 23 active coronavirus cases in the island, she said.

“With today’s announcement of coronavirus-related deaths, this should serve as a stark reminder that COVID is still very much with us and we all have a role to play in protecting ourselves and our community,” Wilson said.

“We still must continue to do our part to protect our community from spreading the virus and, more importantly, shielding the most vulnerable from contracting COVID.”

Booster shots are now being handled at doctors’ offices, pharmacies, and pediatricians.

Since the last update, the Health Ministry received 1,064 test results and 35 were positive. Of the new cases, 19 were transmitted locally and 16 are under investigation.

Of the 23 active cases, 21 are under public health monitoring and two are in hospital but neither is in intensive care.

Wednesday’s figures came after the island reported two weeks ago that there were 35 confirmed active cases of the virus, with three people being treated in hospital but none in intensive care.

That update, on November 2, came with the island’s first death attributed to COVID-19 in three months.

Since March 2020, Bermuda has recorded 18,463 coronavirus cases.

CMC/