Bahamas Press Secretary Clint Watson apologizes for rape statement

Bahamas Press secretary Clint Watson has “sincerely apologized” for the comments he made about women’s groups being “quiet” on the issue of marital rape, acknowledging that he made “inaccurate comments about the efforts of the women’s rights groups in our country”.

In a statement issued late Tuesday night, Watson said he should have been “more aware of their active involvement in the consultations process,” and that he has since been briefed by the Attorney General, Ryan Pinder, “on the ongoing stakeholder meetings regarding draft legislation”.

Local advocacy groups have been critical of Watson saying their advocacy to criminalize spousal sexual abuse spans several years.

Prime Minister Phillip Davis has distanced himself from the comments of his press secretary, telling reporters that he has heard the cries of all advocacy groups.

“I have been hearing voices from all groupings,” Davis said, adding “and I think that the voices of our females and organizations are necessary. It helps shape and form public policy and I continue to expect to hear from them.”

Equality Bahamas founder, Alicia Wallace, told The Tribune newspaper that the groups have been vocal.

“We have been bold, and we have been consistent. “We are indefatigable. The #Strike5ive campaign by Equality Bahamas was launched in 2020, continuing years of advocacy for the criminalization of marital rape.”

“It was re-launched, complete with new graphics and clear demands, including the amendment of Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act to remove ‘who is not his spouse’ from the definition of rape, the repeal of Section 15, and the inclusion of a statutory definition of consent,” she said, adding that “all three of these appear in the amendment bill, and this is not a coincidence. It is a result of our fierce advocacy and clarity of message.”

Last weekend, Watson said the local advocacy groups were not being vocal enough regarding the controversial topic.

“A lot of the groups are quiet,” he said during the weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister,” adding “a lot of the activist groups and the groups that protect women, where are your voices?

“This is now where your time is to come forward to express your concern and your view and to advocate to present proposals of legislation to do it.”

Marital rape is currently not a crime in The Bahamas, however, there have been renewed calls for the Davis administration to address this gap in legislation.

CMC/