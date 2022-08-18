fbpx
American wanted for murder in Washington held in Jamaica

Ranje Reynolds of Beltsville, Maryland, was arrested by members of the US Marshals Service
By admin

A man wanted for murder in Washington, DC was apprehended in Kingston Jamaica on Tuesday.

Ranje Reynolds of Beltsville, Maryland, was arrested by members of the US Marshals Service and the Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.

No information has been provided about what led US authorities to Jamaica to apprehend Reynolds.

24-year-old Reynolds is accused of fatally shooting Tarek Boothe, 27, of Alexandria, Virginia, earlier this year.

The incident occurred on January 31 in Georgetown, northwest Washington DC, following an argument between the two men.

According to reports, the American is expected to be extradited to Washington for charges to be laid.

