Alleged mastermind behind illegal importation of 21 guns charged  

The man believed to be responsible for the recent illegal importation of 21 weapons into Jamaica has been charged with conspiracy to illegally import firearms and conspiracy to illegally import ammunition.

Charged is 51-year-old businessman, Godfrey Martin, otherwise called ‘Rev’, from Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth.

Martin was arrested at a party in Ocho Rios, St. Ann on August 7 by detectives assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch and is scheduled to appear in the Gun Court on Friday, August 19.

His arrest is in connection to the March 4 incident where 18 handguns and three rifles were seized at a warehouse in Kingston after customs agents noticed anomalies.

Also seized were 2,216 rounds of ammunition and 51 magazines, including one that holds 100 bullets.

Crime chief, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, said authorities at the warehouse detected an anomaly sometime after 10:00 on Friday morning and the police were alerted.

A search was conducted at the warehouse, which began at about 11:00 a.m. and was completed at about 3:30 p.m.

The crime chief declined to say where the shipment with the weapons originated, and where in Jamaica was the destination.

Martin has been on the detectives’ radar for some time, and his arrest followed months of investigations that included multiple lines of inquiry.