3-year-old boy killed in dog attack in St Kitts and Nevis

By Micaiah Morgan

The St. Kitts and Nevis police is probing the death of a 3-year-old boy who was killed by a dog attack in Gingerland, sometime after 2 pm on Wednesday.

Investigations have revealed that the child was at home with family members at the time of the incident.

He went to the back of the home, where many dogs were chained up next to dog houses. One of the dogs a half-breed pit bull attacked the boy, injuring him severely in multiple places.

The child was later found by a family member and taken to the Alexandra Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Personnel from the Forensic Department visited the home where the scene was processed and evidence collected. The dog was later put down by police officers.

An autopsy performed on the child’s body concluded that death resulted from severe injuries to the face and neck due to a dog attack.

The police is requesting anyone with information regarding this event to contact the nearest police station.

