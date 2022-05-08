3 Americans Die at Sandals Emerald Resort in the Bahamas

Three Americans died and another was hospitalized on Friday while they were staying at the Sandals Resort on Great Exuma Island in the Bahamas, the authorities said.

The Bahamian police went to the hotel after a staff member found one of the travelers, a man, unresponsive in his villa on Friday morning, the police said in a news release. Officials were then informed that two more people, a man and a woman, had been found unresponsive in another villa.

The man in the first villa was on the ground. In the second villa, the man was slumped against a wall in the bathroom, and the woman was on a bed. All three were pronounced dead by a doctor, the police said.

The Royal Bahamas Police says an autopsy will be conducted on the bodies determine the cause of death. They said the bodies showed no signs of trauma.

However, it was reported, that the couple had complained of feeling ill the previous evening and had sought treatment at a medical facility and returned to their villa.

The identities of the deceased guests have not been officially confirmed, but the case has been presented to the coroner.

In a statement Sandals Resort confirmed the deaths, “It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the passing of three guests at Sandals Emerald Bay on May 6, 2022, said Stacy Royal, a spokesperson for Sandals.

“A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities.”

Meanwhile – environment health scientists, physicians and others who are investigating the incident sought to assure citizens that the deaths of the visitors was an isolated incident.

In a statement, Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said that the cause of death is unknown but no foul play is suspected.

Sandals also said that it was actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible.

