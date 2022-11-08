Tips for Women Entrepreneurs from Powerhouse NY-Based Entrepreneur, Ingrid Murray

Ingrid Murray, a successful Jamaican entrepreneur based in New York, has broken through many glass ceilings and surpassed the scope of possibilities for minorities in the janitorial service industry in the United States. In August, her business, Prospect Cleaning Service, landed on the Inc 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the US. Prospect Cleaning Service is a multi-million dollar building and maintenance services company that serves New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company made a whopping 651 percent growth over the past three years, during the pandemic.

Murray shares her top tips for women who want to break through barriers to success and grow thriving businesses.

Believe In Your Abilities

“If you want something bad enough, go for it,” Murray asserts. “For women in business, there used to be a bigger struggle than there is now, thank God. Glass ceilings have been broken. We have a voice, and we can make our voice be heard. We can get what we want, and we know how to get what we want. You just have to try. And, if you fail, try again, it just might not be the time yet. Never be quick to give up.”

Chase Your Passions

Murray advises women to, “Find something you’re passionate about and do it. It might not make money today, but it might make money tomorrow. It’s easy to make excuses when you’re not passionate about your work.”

You Already Have Your First Customer

“We always wonder when we’re starting a business, who is going to buy what we’re selling. Maybe you hyper-focus on your friends, but look at your contacts, your followers, and make use of your network. Don’t wonder if they’re going to buy; sell it to them, make them make the decision. Don’t defeat yourself prematurely,” Murray notes.

No’s Are Also Opportunities

Murray reasons, “The same way you want to hear and accept yes, you must be willing to accept no, as well. A no does not have to mean defeat, it can be an opportunity. Remember, failures are success too… They taught me what not to do the next time around.”