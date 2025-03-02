Business

Microsoft announces closure of Skype after two decades

skype
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Skype, the video-calling service that once boasted hundreds of millions of users worldwide, will shut down in May, its owner, Microsoft, has confirmed.

The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter), where Skype informed users that they could sign in to Microsoft Teams with their existing accounts to stay connected with all their chats and contacts.

Launched in 2003 by Swedish and Estonian developers, Skype quickly gained popularity for its ability to make free computer-to-computer voice calls globally. By 2010, the platform had over 600 million users and became a household name for video and voice communication. In 2011, Microsoft acquired Skype for $8.5 billion—its largest purchase at the time—integrating its features into products like Outlook and Xbox.

Skype’s rise was fueled by its innovative peer-to-peer technology, which provided clear audio and video quality even on slower internet connections. The service also introduced affordable international calling rates to landlines and mobile phones, further broadening its appeal. However, despite its early success, Skype has struggled to compete in recent years against emerging platforms like Zoom, WhatsApp, and Microsoft’s own Teams. Users cited frequent redesigns, security concerns, and the shift from its original peer-to-peer infrastructure to a cloud-based system as reasons for its decline.

Microsoft has not yet issued an official statement beyond the social media post, and the reasons for the shutdown have not been elaborated. For now, Skype users are being encouraged to transition to Microsoft Teams to maintain access to their contacts and conversations.

