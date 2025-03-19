JN Money’s Maxine Hinds keeping Jamaicans and their US families connected

For nearly two decades, Maxine Hinds has played a pivotal role in connecting Jamaicans in the United States with their families back home. As the only female regional manager for JN Money Services (JNMS), she quietly ensures that remittances and other financial services flow seamlessly, allowing families to stay supported across borders. While others may seek recognition for their efforts, Hinds finds fulfillment in simply getting the job done.

“I must be a shadow in the background always,” she says, embracing her behind-the-scenes impact.

For the past six years, Hinds has managed JN Money’s USA South Region, overseeing operations across Florida, Georgia, and Panama City in the Panhandle. Her leadership has been crucial in maintaining strong customer relationships and ensuring smooth financial transactions between Jamaica and its diaspora. Prior to joining JN Money, she worked at its parent company, The Jamaica National Group, as a mortgage broker and customer service manager.

A proud alumna of two all-girls high schools in Jamaica and The University of the West Indies, Mona, Hinds grew up between St. Elizabeth and Kingston. She now leads a team of 17 staff members and 20 agents, focusing on delivering excellent customer service in a highly competitive market.

“Loyalty waivers much easier these days because it is a competitive business,” she explains. “One of the things that appeal to our clients is that when they walk into our location, they’re getting a piece of Jamaica. They can’t walk into some places and speak patois, but when they come in here, they speak it, and we understand.”

Beyond facilitating remittances, JN Money offers services such as bill payments in Jamaica, bank transfers, and mobile phone top-ups. Hinds believes understanding every aspect of the business is key to effective leadership.

“You must be familiar with all aspects of your environment so that should something happen, you know how best to react to the situation. You cannot delegate work and not know what the person is doing,” she says.

Her impact has not gone unnoticed. Bertrand Fisher, a regional sales representative who has worked with Hinds for 15 years, describes her as both a mentor and a role model.

“She’s direct but approachable,” Fisher says. “The frontline staff knows she is there to support them, and that makes all the difference. She doesn’t seek the spotlight, but her steady approach inspires confidence in all of us.”

Despite her reserved nature, Hinds is a firm advocate for women striving to excel in male-dominated spaces. During International Women’s Month, she emphasizes the importance of pushing past societal expectations.

“I believe that no matter the industry, we [women] should never sit back and think, ‘He can do it better because he’s a man.’ No. We have to push ourselves to exceed expectations and ensure we’re seen and valued for what we bring to the table,” she affirms.

Outside of work, Hinds enjoys a quiet life as a mother to her adult son, now forging his own path. With fewer personal demands, she continues to focus on her professional growth and making a lasting