JN Money expands US presence with new Orlando branch, plans for further growth

JN Money Orlando branch
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaican-owned remittance company, JN Money, has officially opened its first branch in Orlando, marking a significant milestone in its strategy to broaden its presence across the United States.

The new branch, located at 5131 W. Colonial Drive, Pine Hills FL 32808, is situated in the bustling Caribbean Super Center Plaza, a central hub for the Caribbean community.

JN Money, a member of the JN Financial Group headquartered in Kingston, is renowned for offering fast and affordable money transfer services to the Caribbean, as well as other regions globally. This expansion into Orlando represents the company’s second branch in the southern U.S., bringing the total number of JN Money locations across the country to 13, with branches also in New York, Georgia, and Connecticut. The company further strengthens its U.S. presence with approximately 47 agents, including a recent partnership with Laparkan Global and Freight Logistics Solutions, which expanded its agent network through 12 U.S. branches.

“We have always focused on making money transfers easier and more convenient for our customers, particularly in areas with large Caribbean populations,” said Horace Hines, General Manager of JN Money. “Expanding into Orlando is a proud moment for us, as it is home to a large Caribbean community. This city represents a key market where families depend on remittance services to maintain financial connections.”

The Orlando branch adds to JN Money’s growing presence in the U.S. and is part of the company’s larger strategy to tap into key markets with strong Caribbean diasporas. Mr. Hines highlighted that the company recently received regulatory approval to operate in Rhode Island, with plans to further expand to additional states in 2025.

“We are excited about the opportunities ahead in other states,” said Maxine Hinds, Regional Manager of JN Money’s Southern U.S. region. “This expansion is just the beginning. We are committed to ensuring that our services remain accessible and reliable to even more customers across the U.S.”

In addition to its physical expansion, JN Money is preparing to launch a mobile app designed to enhance accessibility and convenience for its customers. Currently, JN Money offers digital services, including the ability to send funds and pay bills through JN Money Online. The upcoming mobile app is set to improve these services by allowing users to complete transactions from their smartphones with ease.

“As technology evolves, so do the needs of our customers,” said Hines. “The mobile app will allow people to send funds and pay bills with just a few taps, ensuring a faster, more efficient experience.”

JN Money’s expansion into new territories and its focus on innovation underscores the company’s commitment to serving the Caribbean diaspora while providing safe, affordable, and accessible remittance options. With a focus on customer service and community connection, JN Money is positioning itself for further growth in the competitive U.S. remittance market.

 

 

 

 

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

