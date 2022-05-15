Guyana, like Norway recognizes importance of blue economy

President Dr Irfaan Ali says his administration, like Norway, recognizes the importance of a ‘blue economy’ which seeks to balance human well-being, social equality, and environmental sustainability.

The Head of State, in making this statement, also reaffirmed Guyana’s support for the international declaration on transnational organized crime in the global fishing industry, and the Blue Justice Initiative.

He was speaking as he accepted the Letters of Credence from Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Norway to Guyana Odd Magne Ruud on Friday at the Office of the President.

Ali noted that as much as Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) incorporates a strong commitment to reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, the country is not oblivious to the growing concerns surrounding the harnessing of the ocean’s resources.

He also thanked the Kingdom of Norway for offering its expertise and contributing to Guyana’s transition to a renewable energy mix. He said that he is looking forward to the expansion of cooperation in other areas that would provide the impetus to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The President also highlighted that Guyana and Norway have forged a “special relationship” that was exemplified by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding regarding cooperation on issues related to the fight against climate change, the protection of biodiversity, and the enhancement of sustainable development in 2009.

“That momentous occasion was a watershed in relations between Guyana and Norway. It remains a model of how States can partner to forge climate and environmental cooperation and has helped to propel Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy.”

The President also added that he was pleased to have had the opportunity to work with Ambassador Ruud this past week, to further advance the two States’ partnership under the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund.

In his remarks, Ambassador Ruud commended Guyana for signing the Copenhagen Declaration to combat transnational organized crime in the global fishing industry.

He also acknowledged that the development of a sustainable blue economy is vital for Norway and Guyana, who both depend on the ocean.

Guyana and Norway established diplomatic relations in 1979.