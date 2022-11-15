fbpx
Barbados Independence

St. Lawrence Gap the heart of Barbados’ Nightlife

By Santana Salmon

Christ Church is one of the best-known neighborhoods in Barbados.

The Gap, as it’s known locally, is less than a mile long but is the hub for nightlife. Found between Oistins to the east and Worthing to the west, Saint Lawrence Gap features a stretch of bars, hotels, dance clubs, restaurants, inns, resorts, and shops along a white powdery-sand beachfront.

It’s just about 20 minutes outside of Bridgetown in the Christ Church parish. The small street comes alive at nighttime, particularly on the high-octane west side where you will find the bulk of eateries and nightclubs.

The east end is populated with residential homes as well as hotels and guesthouses for every price point including a Sandals resort and other large hotels such as the Divi Southwinds, Hilton, and Turtle Beach.

The area features fancy restaurants and bars, but there are a few bars with a noticeably more laid-back vibe. Whichever you prefer before your trip is over, please ensure you grab some local street food and coconut water from one of the multiple vendors in the area and head to the short boardwalk to enjoy a front-row seat to a glorious sunset.

