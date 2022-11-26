Soca Royalty- Alison Hinds

Dynamic movements, sexy outfits and the undeniable vocal ability of songstress Alison Hinds has placed her in the revered realms of soca royalty for more than three decades.

The Barbadian star has graced stages throughout the Caribbean as well as the United States and Europe. Though she is held dear as a soca legend, Alison Hinds is truly much more than that. She is a proud cultural ambassador for Barbados and the Caribbean, a motivational speaker, and a committed wife and mother.

Crowned the undisputed Queen of Soca by her fans worldwide, Alison’s powerful, emotional vocals and high-energy performances are regarded as an iconic staple in Caribbean music. Her well-established career has taken her not only through the Caribbean but also on the international scene.

Hinds, at the age of 17, rose to national stardom on the soca scene with her band Square One in the late 1980s as the lead vocalist. The band recorded several albums and won multiple awards with hits like Ragamuffin, and Faluma, that topped the Guatemala charts for 46 weeks. The song could be heard all through the Caribbean. The lyrics of the infectious dance tune are in the traditional language of the Surinamese Saamaka ethnic group, and this move helped to showcase Alison’s commitment to the culture of the Caribbean which before was so often overlooked.

Alison and Square One quickly became favorites for soca lovers. The love for Alison could be felt from early in her career with her high energy performances once she touched the stage. Their album Full Bloom was met with rave reviews and helped to boost the band’s popularity.

In 2005, Alison left and formed her own band and released her first solo album Soca Queen in 2007. The album featured hits such as Roll It Gal and Togetherness. Roll It Gal is one of Alison’s greatest hits to date. Though Alison is well-known for her dance tunes, this song’s powerful lyrics served as an encouragement to women to seek to be uplifted in all aspects of their lives.

Since then, Alison has climbed the ranks, solidifying her brand. Her music was released in North America, Europe and the far East taking her to new venues and making new fans around the world. Her second album Caribbean Queen released in 2010 to her loyal and growing fan base.

In recent years, Alison has starred in several films. She first appeared in the movie Two Smart where she played the role of Madj Smart. In 2019, the songstress teamed up with Barbadian director Marcia Weekes and Jamaican actors Kevoy Burton and Christopher MacFarlane in the film, Joseph. While shooting the movie, Alison and the crew had to travel to Ghana, Jamaica, and Barbados.

The soca queen has acquired a number of accolades and awards during her career. From music awards to acting and last but not least her humanitarian efforts. In 2010 she received the International Reggae & Music Awards (IRWMA) for Best Female Vocalist. Later on in 2013 Hinds was chosen as an influencer for the ‘Watch Hunger Stop’ Campaign by designer Michael Kors. In 2014 she was appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for the International Federation of Business and Professional Women. Fast forward to 2017, Alison was awarded the title Cultural Ambassador to Barbados. In 2018 Alison won the Award for Artistic Excellence by the Barbados Independent Film Festival (BIFF).

Alison’s influence in Barbados and the wider Caribbean is much more than just music. The soca icon has used her platform for women’s rights, HIV & AIDS awareness, and the Diabetes foundation. She’s also worked alongside the Business Professional Women’s Association and was the first BPW Ambassador to be chosen from the Caribbean.

To see the Barbadian icon perform on large international stages has helped tremendously with the development of soca as well as the cultural development of Barbados. Her personality, grace and sophistication have solidified her standing around the world as the Soca Queen.