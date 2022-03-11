Love and Harmony cruise to set sail in April

Advertisement

The popular Love and Harmony Cruise will once again set sail from April 2 to 7, featuring some of the biggest names in reggae.

The popular five-night cruise has remained in port since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced all cruise ships to cease operations. This year’s voyage will mark its fourth trip to sea and will feature a slew of popular Jamaican and wider Caribbean musical acts.

The cruise will depart aboard the MS Nieuw Amsterdam, a signature-class cruise ship sailing for Holland America Line. It will depart Fort Lauderdale, Florida, sail to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, then on to Nassau, Bahamas, before returning to Fort Lauderdale.

Buju Banton, Nadine Sutherland, Wayne Wonder, Cocoa Tea, Beenie Man, Edwin Yearwood, and the unmatched Beres Hammond are all slated to perform this year. Popular stand-up comedian Majah Hype is once again apart of the live entertainment offerings.

Other events on board will include basketball and domino tournaments, 80s and 90s retro parties, sail-away party, lingerie party, the formal captain’s ball as well as a masquerade after-party. In order to maintain an authentic Caribbean feel aboard the vessel, the organizers will offer an all-Caribbean menu specially catered by Chef Richie Rich from Caribbean Taste Restaurant in New York.

Organized and promoted by a group of New York businessmen and personalities, including noted media personality and selector Steven “DJ Jabba” Beckford. Love and Harmony is an annual, reggae music cruise sailing to various Caribbean islands from South Florida. It is a getaway perfect to share with family, friends and loved ones. Over the years, the acts who have performed on board have included Marcia Griffiths, Sanchez, Beenie Man, Vegas, Chaka Demus, and Pliers, Kerwin Dubois, Kevin Little, Rupee, LUST, Elephant Man, Oliver Samuels, the late Volier Johnson, and the comedic duo Ity and Fancy Cat.