St. Vincent and the Grenadines launches first SVG Sailing Week

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to debut its first-ever SVG Sailing Week, a premier week-long celebration of sailing, culture, and maritime heritage, running from April 13 to 21, 2025.

The highly anticipated event expands on the legacy of the renowned Bequia Easter Regatta, transforming it into a multi-island sailing experience that will draw competitive sailors, yachting enthusiasts, and travelers from around the world.

The regatta will begin on the mainland and take participants on a breathtaking voyage through the Grenadines’ pristine islands and cays, offering world-class coastal and inter-island racing against a stunning backdrop of volcanic landscapes and turquoise waters. Key race destinations include Mayreau, Canouan, Union Island, and Bequia, ensuring a thrilling experience for competitors and spectators alike.

The event will feature two marquee race series:

The Bougainvillea Cup (April 13–15) – A three-day regatta kicking off on the mainland, with race legs to Union Island, Mayreau, and Canouan, concluding with a cultural celebration.

The Bequia Easter Regatta (April 16–21) – A beloved sailing tradition returns, featuring signature races like the Around Bequia Race and the Admiralty Bay Triangle, culminating in an awards ceremony and farewell party.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, Carlos James, described the event as a game-changer for SVG’s tourism industry.

“SVG Sailing Week is more than just a regatta—it’s an opportunity to showcase our islands as a premier sailing destination. With our unmatched natural beauty and deep maritime heritage, we are positioning St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a must-visit for global sailors and adventure-seekers alike.”

CEO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Annette Mark, echoed this sentiment, highlighting SVG’s growing prominence in the sailing world.

“St. Vincent and the Grenadines has long been a hidden gem in the world of sailing, with our clear waters, unspoiled anchorages, and unparalleled diversity of islands to explore. With the launch of SVG Sailing Week, we are embracing our strengths to establish ourselves as the Caribbean’s top sailing destination.”

To further cement its status as a regional leader in sailing, SVG has recently joined the Caribbean Sailing Association, the governing and promotional body for the sport in the Caribbean.

SVG Sailing Week is set to become a signature event on the international sailing calendar, bringing together world-class competitors, vibrant cultural celebrations, and unmatched island-hopping adventures in one of the Caribbean’s most spectacular sailing regions.