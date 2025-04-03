Travel

Hilton Barbados Resort unveils new playground for young guests

Hilton Barbados
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Hilton Barbados Resort, a premier beachfront destination renowned for its ocean views and luxury amenities, has unveiled a brand-new playground designed for children aged 4-12.

The addition underscores the resort’s commitment to providing a well-rounded experience for families, offering young guests an engaging and safe outdoor entertainment space.

The playground, thoughtfully integrated into the resort’s tropical landscape, features colorful, interactive structures that encourage exploration and active play. Equipped with climbing frames, slides, and interactive elements, the area is covered with weather-resistant, non-toxic rubber mulch, ensuring a cushioned and secure environment.

Hilton Barbados

“We are thrilled to introduce our new playground at Hilton Barbados Resort as part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the guest experience for families,” said Jacques Monteil, general manager of Hilton Barbados Resort. “This addition reflects our effort to provide an inclusive, enjoyable, and safe environment for children, ensuring that all family members can create unforgettable memories during their stay with us.”

A destination for families

With 342 well-appointed guest rooms, each featuring private balconies and ocean views, Hilton Barbados Resort caters to travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure. The resort offers a variety of dining options, a world-class spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and expansive swimming pools, along with direct access to pristine white-sand beaches.

Families can take advantage of kid-friendly accommodations, including connecting rooms, complimentary cribs, and sleepers for toddlers. The resort also offers on-property activities such as tie-dye workshops, sandcastle competitions, and classic games like dominoes and giant Jenga. For those seeking adventure, Barbados Blue, located on-site, provides snorkeling and scuba diving experiences, including the Bubblemaker Program for kids.

Beyond the playground, guests can explore the resort’s rich history at Charles Fort, a 17th-century British fortification and part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed area of Bridgetown and its Garrison. The well-preserved site offers a glimpse into Barbados’ colonial past while providing stunning views of the Caribbean Sea.

Convenient location & exclusive Hilton Honors benefits

Located just 20 minutes from Grantley Adams International Airport, the resort is near popular family-friendly attractions such as the Atlantis Submarine, the Artsplash Centre, and the Barbados Museum & Historical Society.

Hilton Barbados Resort is part of the Hilton Honors program, offering members exclusive discounts, flexible payment options, and access to contactless check-in technology through the Hilton Honors app.

For more information, visit: Hilton Barbados Resort.

