Grenada welcomes 8th Viking Explorers Rally with grand celebration

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) proudly hosted the 8th edition of the Viking Explorers Rally at True Blue Bay Resort, celebrating the achievements of sailors who completed the transatlantic journey from the Canary Islands to Grenada.

Founded in 2018, the Viking Explorers Rally is known for fostering camaraderie and adventure rather than competition. Each year, up to 25 boats embark on the 2,700-nautical-mile voyage, forming a tight-knit community among participants.

The welcome ceremony featured speeches from key organizers and sponsors. Oliver Solanas Heinrichs, Managing Director of Viking Explorers, greeted attendees and acknowledged the event’s supporters. Tornia Charles from the GTA expressed gratitude to the sailors for choosing Grenada as their destination, while Zara Tremlett, Marina Manager at Port Louis Marina, extended her appreciation to the fleet. Special recognition was given to Sarah Evans from Spice Island Marine Services and Lera Griffin from Budget Marine for their continued support.

A culinary highlight of the event featured a collaboration between Mount Cinnamon, Grenada Distillers, and the GTA. Pookie Tredell, a finalist from MasterChef UK 2022, curated a unique dining experience blending Grenadian and Thai flavors, showcasing the island’s rich local ingredients and spices.

The Grenada Tourism Authority reaffirmed its commitment to supporting events like the Viking Explorers Rally, reinforcing the island’s status as a premier sailing destination. Officials congratulated all participants and expressed enthusiasm for welcoming future editions of the rally to Grenada’s shores.