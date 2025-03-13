NewsCaribbeanGrenada

Grenada named best Caribbean island for foodies by UK consumer survey

Grenada foodie
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Grenada has been ranked the Top Overall Caribbean Island and the Best Destination for Foodies in a prestigious survey conducted by Which? Travel, the UK’s most trusted consumer advocacy organization.

With an outstanding customer satisfaction score of 82%, Grenada outperformed popular destinations such as Barbados, Jamaica, and St. Lucia, reaffirming its status as one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after travel spots.

The Which? Travel survey, known for its rigorous and unbiased evaluations based on real traveler experiences, holds significant influence over UK travel decisions. This recognition not only enhances Grenada’s global reputation but is expected to drive increased tourism from one of its key source markets.

A game-changer for Grenada’s visibility

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), emphasized the significance of the accolade, stating:

“The UK is a vital market for Grenada, and to be named the best Caribbean destination by Which? is a game-changer for our visibility. This validation reassures potential travelers that Grenada offers an unparalleled experience, from our vibrant culinary scene to our unspoiled natural beauty. We will continue to leverage this endorsement to drive bookings, showcase our island’s unique offerings, and ensure every visitor leaves with unforgettable memories.”

Echoing this sentiment, Randall Dolland, Chairman of the GTA, highlighted Grenada’s commitment to providing world-class tourism experiences.

“This ranking is a testament to our island’s culture, natural beauty, and warm hospitality. It strengthens our brand positioning and gives us a competitive edge in attracting high-value travelers seeking authentic and immersive experiences.”

A foodie’s paradise and untouched beauty

Grenada’s rich culinary heritage played a key role in securing its top ranking. As the “Spice Isle of the Caribbean,” the island is renowned for its abundance of nutmeg, cinnamon, and cocoa, which have contributed to its reputation as a food lover’s paradise. The survey highlighted local restaurants, street markets, and immersive farm-to-table experiences as must-visit attractions. Among the standout recommendations was the bean-to-bar tour at Belmont Estate, where visitors can participate in hands-on chocolate-making while learning about the island’s traditions in sustainable agriculture.

Beyond its gastronomy, Which? Travel also praised Grenada’s pristine landscapes and authentic atmosphere. The survey noted, “Nowhere in Grenada feels overly touristy, allowing you to savour its five-star scenery.”

The Grenada Tourism Authority plans to capitalize on this recognition by launching a targeted marketing and PR campaign in the UK. As British travelers increasingly seek destinations offering authenticity, sustainability, and cultural richness, Grenada’s top-tier ranking provides a compelling incentive to visit.

With this latest accolade, Grenada continues to cement its reputation as the Caribbean’s premier destination for food, culture, and natural beauty.

