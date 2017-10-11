Zimbabwe cricket match vs West Indies

Zimbabwe prepares for three-day cricket match against West Indies

Cricket officials in Zimbabwe, Africa, were busy putting the finishing touches on preparations, in anticipation of West Indies’ arrival for their three-day tour match against Zimbabwe A starting next Sunday, Oct 15.

The Queens Sports Club grounds in Bulawayo will host the lone warm-up game for the two-Test series between the Caribbean team and Zimbabwe. The two test matches will be played on Oct 21 to Oct. 25, and Oct 29 to November 2, at the same venue.

“Facilities are ready. We are bringing more machinery from Harare to make sure our grounds are top notch,” Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association administrator, Nicholas Singo, said.

“Renovations are being carried out at the BAC changing rooms just to spruce up the place.”

The machinery is to ensure swift mopping up operations in the event of rain.

Invitations have also been issued to nearby schools in a move aimed at giving young students the opportunity to watch international cricket.

West Indies left the Caribbean on Monday for Zimbabwe where they will play their first Test series in the African nation in 14 years. They have also never lost a Test to the Zimbabweans, winning six of eight encounters in the past.

The West Indies squad to Zimbawe includes: Jason Holder (capt), Kraigg Brathwaite (vice capt), Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.