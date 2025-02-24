Young Reggae Girlz overwhelm St. Kitts in a commanding 4-0 victory

Jamaica’s Under-20 Reggae Girlz continued their scintillating run in the CONCACAF Girls’ U20 Qualifiers, delivering a resounding 4-0 thrashing of St. Kitts and Nevis at the National Football Stadium on Saturday.

The Jamaicans, brimming with attacking flair and relentless energy, struck early and often, with goals from Una Lue (15’), Maya Raghunandanan (24’, 26’), and Destiny Powell (45’) sealing a comprehensive victory. The win propels the young Reggae Girlz to six points in Group D, keeping them firmly in contention for a coveted spot in the CONCACAF Women’s U20 Championship.

Lightning start as Lue breaks the deadlock

Jamaica wasted no time in asserting their dominance, pinning St. Kitts deep into their own half from the opening whistle. Their relentless pressure paid off in the 15th minute, as the ever-opportunistic Una Lue pounced on a rebounded effort. After goalkeeper Tatyanna Daley failed to hold on to a fierce shot, Lue reacted lightning-fast, smashing the loose ball into the roof of the net to open the scoring.

Before St. Kitts could regroup, Maya Raghunandanan turned the match into a personal showcase of sheer ball-striking brilliance.

In the 24th minute, the dynamic forward effortlessly glided past her marker before unleashing a sensational long-range strike that ricocheted off the crossbar and into the net—leaving the Kittian defense shell-shocked.

Just two minutes later, Raghunandanan repeated the feat in near-identical fashion, once again breezing past defenders before firing home from distance, her shot too powerful and precise for Daley to stop. In the blink of an eye, Jamaica was up 3-0, with St. Kitts struggling to keep pace.

Powell caps off a clinical first half

As halftime loomed, Destiny Powell joined the goal parade, displaying impeccable movement and finishing prowess. Racing into the box, she latched onto a precise assist from Alyssa Stephenson before calmly slotting the ball past Daley in the 45th minute—a perfect exclamation point on Jamaica’s ruthless first-half display.

While the first half was a goal-scoring spectacle, the second told a different tale. Jamaica continued to dictate the tempo, carving out multiple golden opportunities, but a combination of wasteful finishing and resilient Kittian defending meant they couldn’t add to their tally.

Despite the lack of second-half goals, the Reggae Girlz never relinquished control, maintaining their attacking intensity and suffocating St. Kitts defensively until the final whistle.

Jamaica’s path to qualification

With this emphatic victory, Jamaica now stands level on six points with Nicaragua in Group D, trailing only on goal difference. The Central Americans flexed their own attacking muscle with a 5-0 demolition of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the group’s other match.

Now, all eyes turn to Monday’s high-stakes clash against Nicaragua. A victory would guarantee Jamaica’s place in the CONCACAF Women’s U20 Championship, bringing them one step closer to regional glory.

As the young Reggae Girlz march forward, their blend of attacking firepower, tactical discipline, and unwavering confidence makes them a formidable force—one ready to take on the next challenge.