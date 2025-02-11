Yorke frustrated, McClaren proud as last-minute own goal rescues Jamaica against Trinidad & Tobago

A thrilling, bruising battle between Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston, leaving the two head coaches with contrasting emotions.

For Jamaica’s Steve McClaren, Sunday’s result was a fair reward for his team’s resilience.

“The energy. That kept us going all the way. We never gave up, and it showed in the consistency and commitment of the team,” McClaren said, praising his players’ perseverance in the face of adversity.

“With five minutes to go, I thought we had the chances. We hit the bar, we missed opportunities, and when I calmed down and reflected, I think we did not deserve to lose the game. The intensity in the second half is what I want to see from this team moving forward.”

For Trinidad & Tobago’s Dwight Yorke, however, the result was a bitter pill to swallow.

“I expected the game to be very competitive. The fans who watched walked away seeing probably two of the best teams in the Caribbean go head-to-head,” Yorke acknowledged.

“It was highly entertaining, very aggressive at times, as we would expect, but there was some good football in between. But in the end, I suppose we will be a little disappointed with the result. We have a bigger vision of where we want to be, and this was a good test against a strong Jamaica team.”

While McClaren admired his side’s relentless push for an equalizer, Yorke lamented a painfully familiar late lapse—one that turned heroic defender Josiah Trimmingham into an unfortunate villain.

Trimmingham’s heroics and heartbreak

The night belonged to Trimmingham—for both the right and wrong reasons.

The towering Montego Bay United defender had handed Trinidad & Tobago the lead in the 29th minute, rising high at the back post to head home from a well-delivered corner. But just when it seemed the Soca Warriors were about to secure a gritty victory, disaster struck in stoppage time.

As Jamaica’s Kimani Arbouine powered a header toward goal, Trimmingham’s desperate attempt to clear the danger backfired—sending the ball into his own net and triggering wild celebrations from the home crowd.

It was a cruel ending for a player who had been instrumental throughout the match.

Jamaica’s early pressure and Trinidad’s response

Jamaica came out firing, flooding the Trinidad box with dangerous crosses in the opening five minutes. Despite the early waves of pressure, the Soca Warriors’ defense held firm, frustrating the Reggae Boyz’ attack.

Trinidad gradually settled into a rhythm, and in the 13th minute, Justin Garcia nearly stunned the home crowd, nodding just wide.

Jamaica remained the more aggressive side, pushing forward with Daniel Green dragging a shot wide in the 24th minute, while Trinidad’s John-Paul Roshford responded with a powerful effort just over the bar minutes later.

Trinidad’s breakthrough, however, came from a well-executed set-piece.

After Jamaican goalkeeper Jahmali Waite awkwardly deflected a corner onto his own post, Trinidad & Tobago earned a second attempt—and Trimmingham delivered, soaring above the defense and nodding the ball into the net.

The visitors led 1-0, and for the first time in the series, the Reggae Boyz found themselves chasing the game.

Jamaica’s relentless second-half push

The second half belonged to Jamaica, as McClaren’s men launched wave after wave of attacks in search of an equalizer.

Warner Brown rattled the crossbar, while Stephen Young forced a reflex save from veteran Trinidadian goalkeeper Marvin Phillip.

Sensing the growing pressure, both coaches made sweeping substitutions just after the hour mark, injecting fresh legs into the contest. Jamaica, however, remained the aggressors, with their best chance falling to Kimani Arbouine in the 75th minute, but the forward blazed his shot over the bar when a goal seemed inevitable.

Trinidad & Tobago’s defense, anchored by Trimmingham and Justin Garcia, continued to absorb the relentless assault—until the very end.

A painful déjà vu for the Soca Warriors

With time ticking away, Jamaica’s unrelenting pressure finally paid off in stoppage time.

A deep cross into the box found Arbouine, whose header seemed destined for goal. As Trimmingham lunged to clear, the ball ricocheted off him into the net—a heart-breaking moment for the Trinidadian defender, who just minutes earlier had been poised to be the match-winner.

As the final whistle blew, the Kingston crowd roared in relief, while Yorke’s Soca Warriors walked off dejected.

Lessons and bigger challenges await

For McClaren and the Reggae Boyz, the gritty comeback was a testament to their fighting spirit, but the need for clinical finishing remains a concern as they prepare for future international competitions.

For Yorke and his Soca Warriors, the result was another harsh lesson in game management—a pattern they must break before their CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers against Cuba in March.

“We have a bigger vision,” Yorke emphasized.

“This was a good test, but we need to sharpen our focus. We have to learn how to close out games.”

As the dust settles on a pulsating Caribbean showdown, one thing is certain: the rivalry between these two footballing powerhouses remains as fierce as ever.