Sports

WIPA leadership retains power unopposed as Hinds secures seventh term

WIPA Wavell Hinds
By Ben McLeod

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has reaffirmed its commitment to continuity and stability, re-electing its entire executive leadership team unopposed for another term that extends through 2027.

The decision was finalized during WIPA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday, held at the St. Kitts Marriott in St. Kitts. The event, which coincided with the ongoing Women’s Super50 tournament, provided a unique opportunity for participating players to attend and gain deeper insights into the association’s operations and initiatives over the past year.

Hinds extends unchallenged presidency to 7th term

In a testament to his enduring influence and the trust placed in his leadership, Wavell Hinds secured his seventh consecutive term as WIPA president, once again running unopposed.

Hinds, a former West Indies batsman who has served at the helm since 2012, will continue to steer the association alongside his seasoned executive team: Nixon McLean (Vice President); Wayne Lewis (Honorary Secretary); Liam Sebastien (Assistant Secretary); Ridley Jacobs (Treasurer).

The unopposed re-election reflects the membership’s overwhelming confidence in Hinds and his team, reinforcing their mandate to advocate for the rights and welfare of regional cricketers.

Rashada Williams joins as director

In addition to the reappointment of the executive, Rashada Williams was nominated and appointed as the second non-elected director, joining Shakera Selman on the WIPA board.

Williams’ inclusion marks a continued effort to strengthen the representation of women’s cricket within WIPA’s leadership structure, ensuring that the association remains attuned to the evolving landscape of the sport.

Hinds reaffirms commitment to players’ interest

Following his re-election, Hinds expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the membership, reaffirming his dedication to championing the interests of cricketers across the region.

“I am committed to continue to make our players and membership the priority of my leadership,” Hinds stated. “I thank the membership for the trust and confidence that has been placed in me and my executive. I would also like to welcome our new director, Rashada Williams, and I wish her, and the executive, all the best for the new term.”

A steady course for WIPA’s future

With its leadership team firmly in place for another term, WIPA enters a new phase of governance with a focus on player advocacy, structural development, and the continued advancement of West Indies cricket.

As the organization moves forward under Hinds’ proven leadership, the next three years will be crucial in navigating the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for regional players—both at the professional and grassroots levels.

