Windies women beat Sri Lanka in T50 game in Trinidad

The West Indies women cricketers defeated Sri Lanka’s women by 6 wickets on Wednesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad to take a one game lead in their 3-match 50 over series.

The three-match ODI series is part of the ICC Women’s Championships , used as qualification for the 2021 World Cup.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. They were dismissed for 136 with Hayley Matthews, Windies skipper Stafanie Taylor and Afy Fletcher all taking three wickets each. Matthews took 3-18 while Taylor had 3-24 and Fletcher took 3-42

Chasing a score of 137 for victory, the West Indies easily motored to 138-4 off 39 overs. Merissa Aguilera top-scoring with an unbeaten 34 runs and Kyshona Knight scored an unbeaten 21 against 2-27 from Ranaweera.

Hayley Matthews who shared in a valuable 37 run partnership with Chedean Nation, but ws forced to retire with an injury, was named Player of the Match.

The win gives the West Indies women 2 points as the series forms part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

The next match is a Day/Night game on Friday 13 from 2:30pm which will also be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.