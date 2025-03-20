Sports

West Indies young guns set for Breakout League showdown

West Indies Breakout League
By Ben McLeod

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The stage is set for the West Indies Breakout League, a premier T20 tournament designed to spotlight the Caribbean’s emerging cricketing talent. With the tournament fast approaching, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled the 42 protected players selected by the six franchise teams, each securing their core line-up ahead of the upcoming player draft.

At the forefront of this elite group is West Indies batsman Alick Athanaze, who headlines a list featuring Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer, and other promising stars.

Teams confirm core players

In accordance with the tournament’s regulations, each franchise was permitted to protect seven players, including a mandatory leg-spinner and up to three players aged 27 to 29. The remaining seven slots per team will be filled through the player draft, restricted to players aged 26 or younger.

To maintain the competition’s developmental focus, players are only eligible if they are under 30 years old or, at the start of the tournament, have played fewer than 40 List A T20 matches and fewer than 10 T20 Internationals.

This selection process ensures a level playing field, giving young and relatively inexperienced players a platform to break into the big leagues.

Key protections

Among the headline names, 26-year-old Alick Athanaze—who has represented the West Indies in 13 Tests, 13 ODIs, and four T20Is—has been secured by the Windward Islands Infernos, alongside all-rounder Shamar Springer, who has featured in two T20Is.

Trinidad and Tobago Legions have locked in Amir Jangoo, the dynamic batsman who made an unforgettable ODI debut against Bangladesh last December, smashing a century in his first international outing. With his experience in both ODIs and Tests, Jangoo is expected to be a vital asset for his team.

Test cricketers Keacy Carty and Mikyle Louis have also been retained, securing their spots with the Leeward Islands Thunder.

A pathway to the CPL and beyond

The West Indies Breakout League, scheduled to take place from April 25 to May 10 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago, is more than just another T20 competition. It serves as a stepping stone for young cricketers to advance their careers, offering a gateway to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and beyond.

Each of the six teams is closely affiliated with a CPL franchise, meaning standout performances in this tournament could open doors to contracts with the region’s top T20 teams, further strengthening West Indies cricket on the global stage.

Full list of protected players

Trinidad and Tobago Legions – Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Jyd Goolie, Crystian Thurton, Navin Bidaisee, Mikkel Govia, Joshua James.

Leeward Islands Thunder – Jeremiah Louis, Keacy Carty, Kofi James, Karima Gore, Mikyle Louis, Jewel Andrew, Micah McKenzie.

Windward Islands Infernos – Darel Cyrus, Shadrack Descarte, Shamar Springer, Alick Athanaze, Dillon Douglas, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste.

Guyana Rainforest Rangers – Nial Smith, Kemol Savory, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Kevlon Anderson, Riyad Latiff.

Barbados Pelicans – Leniko Boucher, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Shaqkere Parris, Kevin Wickham, Zishan Motara.

Jamaica Titans – Deethmar Anderson, Leroy Lugg, Ramaal Lewis, Jeavor Royal, Kirk McKenzie, Jordan Johnson, Tamarie Redwood.

The countdown begins

With the protected players confirmed and the draft on the horizon, the anticipation for the West Indies Breakout League is building. This tournament promises to be a showcase of raw talent, fierce competition, and potential cricketing superstars ready to make their mark on the Caribbean and beyond.

As April 25 draws closer, all eyes will be on these 42 players—will they live up to the hype and cement their place among the next generation of West Indies cricketing greats? The battle begins soon.

