West Indies Women gear up for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan

West Indies Women dominate Bangladesh as Deitz Eyes World Cup Qualification
By Ben McLeod

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – With the dream of securing a coveted spot in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, the West Indies Women’s team embarks on a crucial journey.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has officially announced the squad set to compete in the high-stakes Qualifiers, scheduled to take place from April 9 to 19 in Lahore, Pakistan.

The team was slated to depart Monday for a pre-tournament camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before heading to Pakistan, where they will battle for one of the final two spots in the prestigious tournament, slated for October-November in India.

A test of skill and determination

The West Indies Women will face a formidable line-up of opponents in a round-robin format, squaring off against hosts Pakistan, along with Ireland, Bangladesh, Scotland, and Thailand. Only the top two teams will advance to join powerhouses Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and hosts India in the main event.

Four of the Qualifier teams—Bangladesh, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland—fell short of automatic qualification through the 2023-25 ICC Women’s Championship, finishing seventh through 10th in the standings. Scotland and Thailand, meanwhile, earned their place as the next two highest-ranked teams in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings.

‘We have the talent and determination’

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe expressed confidence in the team’s readiness and the strength of their preparation:

“Our women have been training intensively and are fully prepared for the challenges ahead. We have seen many enterprising performances coming out of the home series against Bangladesh in January, as well as the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup in St. Kitts.”

Bascombe emphasized the importance of this tournament: “Now, the qualifiers represent a crucial opportunity for us to secure our place in the World Cup, and I believe, as we have seen in the last few months, we have the talent and determination to achieve this goal.”

He also highlighted the team’s blend of experience and emerging talent: “The senior players have embraced their mentorship roles, while our emerging talents have repeatedly demonstrated that they can perform on the international stage. This dynamic will create a resilient team that can thrive under pressure.”

West Indies’ path to qualification

All 15 games in the tournament will be played in Lahore at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium and Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Stadium. The West Indies Women will kick off their campaign against Scotland on April 9 at the LCCA Stadium before facing Ireland, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Thailand.

West Indies Women’s match schedule:

  • April 9: vs Scotland – LCCA Stadium (12:30 AM AST / 9:30 AM PKT)
  • April 11: vs Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium (12:30 AM AST / 9:30 AM PKT)
  • April 14: vs Pakistan – Gaddafi Stadium (5:00 AM AST / 2:00 PM PKT)
  • April 17: vs Bangladesh – LCCA Stadium (12:30 AM AST / 9:30 AM PKT)
  • April 19: vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium (5:00 AM AST / 2:00 PM PKT)

West Indies Head Coach Shane Deitz remains optimistic about his squad’s chances and understands the significance of the upcoming competition:

“It’s going to be a tough tournament with some really good teams to play against, but we are right up for the challenge. We know how important it is to qualify for the World Cup in India later in the year, but obviously, all the teams will be doing everything they can to get those two spots.”

Deitz is confident in the team’s preparation:  “We’ve prepared well and played some good cricket in the last series against Bangladesh. We have to be at our best in every game, prepare well off the field, trust our skills, play our best cricket, and the result will take care of itself.”

‘We trust our skills and each other’

Leading from the front, Captain Hayley Matthews emphasized the unity and focus within the squad: “As we head into the World Cup Qualifiers, we know we’ve prepared well for this moment. The team environment feels like a family, and we’ve all been enjoying ourselves out on the park.”

She reiterated the team’s unwavering focus: “We trust our skills and each other and are staying focused on playing our best cricket without any distractions. Winning this is a big goal for us as a team, and we’re confident in our chances to perform at a high level.”

A strategic blend of experience and rising stars

The 15-player squad reflects a balanced mix of seasoned campaigners and promising newcomers. Three changes have been made from the squad that competed in the ODI series against Bangladesh in January.

Returning from injury are Stafanie Taylor and Chinelle Henry, while Rashada Williams earns a place in the squad after her standout performances in the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup. They replace Nerissa Crafton, Djenaba Joseph, and Deandra Dottin, the latter sidelined due to injury.

Squad: Hayley Matthews (captain)Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

Team management unit: Head Coach – Shane Deitz; Team Manager – Sheena Gooding; Assistant Coaches – Ryan Austin, Damien Wright; Team Analyst – Gary Belle; Physiotherapist – Angelica Holder; Strength & Conditioning Coach – Hector Martinez Charles; Performance Coach – Dr. Nadine Sammy; Team Doctor – Dr. Ruchelle Brown Calvert; Media & Content Officer –Nicholas Maitland.

The journey begins now. With a talented squad and the unwavering belief of their leadership, the West Indies Women are ready to take on the challenge and earn their rightful place on the world stage.

