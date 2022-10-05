West Indies suffer ‘super-over’ defeat to surrender series

Another agonizing defeat – this time courtesy of the dreaded ‘super-over’ – left West Indies Women with a third straight defeat here Wednesday and a fourth consecutive series loss to New Zealand Women.

Set a target of 112 in the decisive fourth Twenty20 International at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, the home side squandered an excellent opportunity to level the series when they lost two wickets and failed to get the four runs required from the final over.

With scores tied, West Indies then racked up 15 from the ‘super-over’ and for the second time in the match, appeared poised for victory when New Zealand found themselves needing four to win of the final delivery.

However, captain Sophie Devine broke the Caribbean side’s hearts when she belted her opposite number Hayley Matthews for a six to give the visitors a dramatic victory.

“When the ‘super-over’ came about, there wasn’t much thinking about if we should’ve gotten it (original target) or not, it was just a case of doing what we needed to do,” a deflated Matthews said afterward.

“I think [Natasha McLean] did a fantastic job with the bat in that ‘super-over’ to get us to that 15. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to execute the way I wanted to in order to restrict the runs but at the same time, that’s how the game of cricket goes.

“[It’s] a bit disappointing. I would’ve hoped we could’ve gotten the runs but at the same time, we did have another opportunity to do that as well.”

Chedean Nation, batting at number seven, top-scored with 23 from 28 deliveries but no other batsman passed 20 in another lackluster effort from West Indies Women.

Devine (3-29) used her medium pace to good effect, removing openers Aaliyah Alleyne (16) and Matthews (10) cheaply to leave West Indies Women on 27 for two.

Rashada Williams (16) and Kyshona Knight (6) combined in the best stand of the innings – 25 for the third wicket – but once they were separated, wickets tumbled as seamers Jess Kerr (2-13) and Hayley Jensen (2-18) ran through the lower order.

Sent in earlier, New Zealand Women rallied to reach 111 for four off their 20 overs, Amelia Kerr top-scoring with an unbeaten 49 from 47 deliveries with three fours.

With the innings searching for direction at 38 for two in the ninth over, Kerr took control for her side, anchoring a 28-run, third-wicket stand with Maddy Green (14) before adding a further 41 for the fourth wicket with Lauren Down (17).

Leg-spinner Afy Fletcher produced an outstanding four-over spell, claiming two for 16.

The final game is set for 1:30 pm on Thursday at the same venue.

CMC