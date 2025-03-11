Sports

West Indies Masters stumble in epic run-fest Against India

West Indies Masters
By Ben McLeod

RAIPUR, India – In a match that turned into a batting spectacle, the West Indies Masters came agonizingly close to pulling off a stunning run chase but ultimately fell seven runs short against the India Masters in a high-octane International Masters League T20 clash on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, India Masters unleashed a relentless batting onslaught, hammering their way to a mammoth 253-3 in 20 overs. The foundation was set by Ambati Rayudu’s blistering 63 off 35 balls and Saurabh Tiwary’s equally aggressive 60 off 37 deliveries. But it was captain Yuvraj Singh who stole the show in the latter stages, lighting up the Raipur stadium with an electrifying unbeaten 49 off just 20 balls.

West Indies’ bowlers toiled under the onslaught, with Jerome Taylor (1-42), Sulieman Benn (1-34), and Jonathan Carter (1-52) managing to claim a wicket each but struggling to stem the flow of runs.

Dwayne Smith leads fiery West Indies response

Faced with a daunting target of 254, West Indies Masters refused to back down, launching a fearless counterattack. Leading the charge was the explosive Dwayne Smith, who set the chase ablaze with a breathtaking 79 off 34 balls. His innings, laced with seven boundaries and six towering sixes, came at a staggering strike rate of 232.35, igniting hopes of an incredible run chase.

Smith found a worthy ally in William Perkins, who matched the aggression with a fluent 52 off 24 balls. Lendl Simmons then added fuel to the fire, smashing a quickfire 38 off just 13 deliveries, keeping the West Indies in the hunt.

Middle-order stumbles as India holds nerve

But just as the Caribbean side appeared poised to pull off the impossible, the momentum slipped from their grasp. The wickets of Smith and Simmons proved to be the turning point, as the middle order failed to maintain the breakneck scoring pace.

Jonathan Carter (11), Kirk Edwards (4), and Narsingh Deonarine (28) struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking, leaving the finishing task to Ashley Nurse (21 not out) and captain Brian Lara (4 not out). Despite their best efforts, the required rate spiraled beyond reach in the closing overs.

India’s bowlers held their composure in the pressure moments, with Stuart Binny (3-13) and Pawan Negi (2-27) delivering crucial breakthroughs to seal the contest.

West Indies slip to fourth in standings

With this defeat, the West Indies Masters have now lost back-to-back games after opening their campaign with wins over England and Australia. Their latest setback leaves them on four points, dropping them to fourth in the league standings.

India, meanwhile, surged to the top with eight points, followed by Sri Lanka (6), while Australia also sit on four points but edge West Indies on net run rate.

As the tournament heats up, the West Indies Masters will need to regroup quickly if they hope to keep their championship dreams alive.

