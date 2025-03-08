Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Sports

West Indies Masters stumble as Sri Lanka seals 21-run victory

West Indies Masters
By Ben McLeod

The West Indies Masters suffered their first setback in the International Masters League (IML) on Thursday, falling to a 21-run defeat against Sri Lanka Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, India.

Missing key players Chris Gayle and captain Brian Lara, the Windies veterans struggled to chase down a competitive total of 173 for nine, managing only 152 for five in their allotted 20 overs.

Sri Lanka rebuilds after a rocky start

Sri Lanka’s innings began on shaky ground as early wickets threatened to derail their momentum. However, the experienced Kumar Sangakkara (47 off 42 balls) and the explosive Asela Gunaratne (64 off 45 balls) turned the tide with two crucial partnerships.

First, Sangakkara and Lahiru Thirimanne stitched together a 45-run stand, stabilizing the innings. Then, Gunaratne took charge, forging a 50-run partnership with the former Sri Lankan captain, pushing the total past 170 despite regular breakthroughs from the West Indian attack.

The West Indies’ bowling unit fought valiantly, with Ashley Nurse (3-23) and Tino Best (3-32) leading the charge. But despite their efforts, Sri Lanka posted a challenging total of 173 for nine, leaving the Caribbean side with a stiff target.

West Indies’ chase stumbles under pressure

Chasing 174, West Indies Masters began with a setback, as Chadwick Walton fell for a duck. However, Dwayne Smith provided stability, striking a fluent 49 off 43 deliveries, steering the innings to a promising 65 for one at the halfway mark.

Just as West Indies seemed in control, Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Chaturanga de Silva flipped the script. He removed Smith at a crucial juncture before executing a sharp run-out to dismiss Narsingh Deonarine, transforming a comfortable 71 for one into a precarious 74 for three.

Lendl Simmons (37 not out) and Jonathan Carter (17) attempted to resurrect the chase with a 30-run stand, but momentum shifted again when Jeevan Mendis trapped Carter lbw, denting West Indies’ hopes.

Disciplined Sri Lankan bowling closes the door

With 53 runs needed off the final 24 deliveries, West Indies found themselves in a stranglehold. Sri Lanka’s bowlers tightened their grip, executing their death-over plans with precision, cutting off boundaries, and forcing the Caribbean batsmen into a difficult position.

Despite Simmons’ resilience, the Windies ultimately fell 21 runs short, marking their first loss of the tournament.

Sri Lanka Masters take command, Windies regroup

For Sri Lanka Masters, this victory was a statement of intent, showcasing their ability to recover from early setbacks and execute under pressure. Gunaratne and Sangakkara’s composed batting, combined with Sri Lanka’s tactical bowling, proved decisive.

On the other hand, West Indies Masters will look to regroup, hoping to bounce back stronger in the next fixture, especially with the potential return of their star players, Gayle and Lara.

As the tournament progresses, the battle for supremacy in the International Masters League is heating up, and this clash was a testament to the intensity and competitive spirit of these legendary cricketers.

