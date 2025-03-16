Sports

West Indies Masters edge past Sri Lanka in thrilling semi-final clash

West Indies Masters
By Ben McLeod

RAIPUR, India – The West Indies Masters delivered a spirited performance to secure a dramatic six-run victory over the Sri Lanka Masters in the semi-finals of the International Masters League (IML) on Friday.

A composed half-century by Denesh Ramdin, a vintage 41 from the legendary Brian Lara, and a fiery four-wicket haul by Tino Best propelled the Caribbean side into the final, where they will battle the formidable India Masters.

A resilient batting display

After being asked to bat first, the West Indies Masters overcame early setbacks to post a competitive total of 179-5. The innings was anchored by Ramdin, whose unbeaten 50 off just 22 balls, laced with four boundaries and three towering sixes, provided the late fireworks necessary to push the score beyond Sri Lanka’s reach.

The start, however, was far from ideal. Prolific opener Dwayne Smith fell without scoring, run out on the very first ball. The tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, Lendl Simmons, looked promising with a quick 17, but he too departed in the seventh over with the score at 44. Opener Williams Perkins struck four boundaries before falling in the eighth over, leaving the West Indies at a shaky 48-3.

Chadwick Walton contributed a brisk 31 before his dismissal in the 14th over, with the scoreboard reading 108-4. It was then that Lara, bringing his signature class to the crease, steadied the innings with a fluent 41 before strategically retiring out with one over to spare, making way for Ramdin’s fireworks.

- Advertisement -

“The Sri Lanka bowlers maintained discipline, but we knew we had the firepower to finish strong. We just had to stay patient and wait for our moment,” Ramdin said following the innings.

Best’s thunderous spell derails Sri Lanka’s chase

Defending 179, the West Indies Masters needed early breakthroughs, and Tino Best answered the call with an electrifying spell of fast bowling. He ripped through Sri Lanka’s top order, finishing with a match-winning 4-27.

Best first removed Upul Tharanga for 30, then struck again to dismiss Lahiru Thirimanne for nine, Jeevan Mendis for four, and Dilruwan Perera for 11. Each wicket further dented Sri Lanka’s hopes, forcing them into a desperate chase.

Despite a valiant 66-run knock from Asela Gunaratne, Sri Lanka Masters fell short, finishing at 173-9 in their allotted 20 overs. Smith provided valuable support with the ball, claiming 2-37.

“This is what we live for—big moments, high-pressure situations. I just focused on hitting my lengths and making life difficult for the batsmen,” Best said, reflecting on his game-changing spell.

With this win, the West Indies Masters set up a highly anticipated showdown against Sachin Tendulkar’s India Masters in the final at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium Sunday. As the Caribbean legends prepare to face their Indian counterparts, anticipation is high for what promises to be a thrilling finale to the IML.

More Stories

Grand Slam Track

Grand Slam Track unveils star-studded line-up for historic Kingston Slam

NEW YORK – Grand Slam Track has officially revealed its full roster of 96 elite Racers and Challengers set to ignite the track at...
West-Indies-celebrate

West Indies breakout league set to ignite cricket’s next generation in 2025

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are set to revolutionize the regional cricketing landscape with the launch of...
Trinidad Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Dr. Rowley a towering champion of West Indies cricket, says CWI boss

As Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley prepares to step down from office on March 16, 2025, and concludes his tenure as...
Leon Bailey

New Bellevue Hospital Family Room named in honor of Leon Bailey

Bellevue Hospital, Jamaica’s largest mental health facility, officially unveiled its new Family Room on Friday, dedicating the space as the Leon Bailey Wellness Lounge...
Emrit urges Red Force to stay sharp amid Championship break

Red Force’s ruthless assault destroys Barbados Pride inside two days

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Trinidad and Tobago Red Force delivered an unrelenting bowling masterclass, annihilating the Barbados Pride by an innings and 56 runs...
T&T Golf Open

117th T&T Golf Open set to make history with new champions and first-ever ladies division

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as Trinidad and Tobago’s premier professional golfer, Ben Martin, embarks on his quest for a record-breaking...
Attoya Harvey

Guyana’s Attoya Harvey shines as NJCAA Atlantic Region Women’s Athlete of the Year

NEW YORK, United States – Attoya Harvey’s name is now etched among the best in collegiate athletics. The Guyanese track sensation, a sophomore at Monroe...
sunshine girls

Jamaica cements third place as Caribbean nations rise in netball’s global standings

The latest World Netball (WN) rankings have reaffirmed Jamaica’s dominance in the sport, with the Sunshine Girls securing third place and widening their lead...
Messi scores in Jamaica

Messi scores in Jamaica as Cavalier exits Champions Cup with pride

On a night when football fans packed the National Stadium in Kingston, one name was on everyone's lips—Lionel Messi. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner graced...
Lionel Messi Jamaica

Lionel Messi welcomed to Jamaica by Sports Minister Olivia Grange

Argentine football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Jamaica on Wednesday ahead of a highly anticipated showdown between his Inter Miami team and Jamaica’s Cavalier...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
US travel ban

Saint Lucia and St. Kitts & Nevis respond to reports of...

Skip to content