West Indies Masters edge past Sri Lanka in thrilling semi-final clash

RAIPUR, India – The West Indies Masters delivered a spirited performance to secure a dramatic six-run victory over the Sri Lanka Masters in the semi-finals of the International Masters League (IML) on Friday.

A composed half-century by Denesh Ramdin, a vintage 41 from the legendary Brian Lara, and a fiery four-wicket haul by Tino Best propelled the Caribbean side into the final, where they will battle the formidable India Masters.

A resilient batting display

After being asked to bat first, the West Indies Masters overcame early setbacks to post a competitive total of 179-5. The innings was anchored by Ramdin, whose unbeaten 50 off just 22 balls, laced with four boundaries and three towering sixes, provided the late fireworks necessary to push the score beyond Sri Lanka’s reach.

The start, however, was far from ideal. Prolific opener Dwayne Smith fell without scoring, run out on the very first ball. The tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, Lendl Simmons, looked promising with a quick 17, but he too departed in the seventh over with the score at 44. Opener Williams Perkins struck four boundaries before falling in the eighth over, leaving the West Indies at a shaky 48-3.

Chadwick Walton contributed a brisk 31 before his dismissal in the 14th over, with the scoreboard reading 108-4. It was then that Lara, bringing his signature class to the crease, steadied the innings with a fluent 41 before strategically retiring out with one over to spare, making way for Ramdin’s fireworks.

“The Sri Lanka bowlers maintained discipline, but we knew we had the firepower to finish strong. We just had to stay patient and wait for our moment,” Ramdin said following the innings.

Best’s thunderous spell derails Sri Lanka’s chase

Defending 179, the West Indies Masters needed early breakthroughs, and Tino Best answered the call with an electrifying spell of fast bowling. He ripped through Sri Lanka’s top order, finishing with a match-winning 4-27.

Best first removed Upul Tharanga for 30, then struck again to dismiss Lahiru Thirimanne for nine, Jeevan Mendis for four, and Dilruwan Perera for 11. Each wicket further dented Sri Lanka’s hopes, forcing them into a desperate chase.

Despite a valiant 66-run knock from Asela Gunaratne, Sri Lanka Masters fell short, finishing at 173-9 in their allotted 20 overs. Smith provided valuable support with the ball, claiming 2-37.

“This is what we live for—big moments, high-pressure situations. I just focused on hitting my lengths and making life difficult for the batsmen,” Best said, reflecting on his game-changing spell.

With this win, the West Indies Masters set up a highly anticipated showdown against Sachin Tendulkar’s India Masters in the final at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium Sunday. As the Caribbean legends prepare to face their Indian counterparts, anticipation is high for what promises to be a thrilling finale to the IML.