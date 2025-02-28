Sports

West Indies Masters edge England in thrilling IML contest

West Indies Masters
By Ben McLeod

NAVI MUMBAI, India – The West Indies Masters delivered a compelling all-around performance to secure a thrilling eight-run victory over England Masters when action continued in the International Masters League (IML) on Thursday.

Led by Chris Gayle’s explosive 39, a gritty unbeaten 35 from Narsingh Deonarine, and a crucial 29 from Ashley Nurse, the West Indies Masters posted 179 for six in their 20 overs. In response, England Masters launched a late fightback but fell short at 171 for eight, thanks to Sulieman Benn (2-11) and Ravi Rampaul (2-38), who delivered under pressure.

The win marked West Indies’ second consecutive victory, reinforcing their strong presence in the tournament.

Blistering start and mid-innings collapse

After being sent in to bat, the West Indies Masters got off to a fiery start, with Gayle and Dwayne Smith (35) punishing England’s bowlers early. The duo piled on 77 runs in just seven overs, setting the stage for a formidable total.

However, England’s spinners struck back with precision, as Chris Schofield and Monty Panesar dismantled the top order, leaving the West Indies struggling at 113 for five by the 15th over.

Just as the innings seemed to be slipping away, Deonarine and Nurse launched a counterattack, combining to add 66 runs in the final five overs, ensuring their side reached a competitive total.

England’s stumbling chase and late-game drama

Chasing 180, England’s Masters stumbled early as Ravi Rampaul and Jerome Taylor ripped through their top order, reducing them to 76 for five at the halfway stage. The West Indies appeared to be in firm control, but the English veterans refused to back down.

Chris Schofield (32) and Chris Tremlett (26) engineered a 52-run partnership, reigniting hopes of a comeback. With 18 runs needed off the final over, England was on the brink of an upset. However, the West Indies Masters held their nerve, restricting them to just 10 runs, sealing a memorable victory.

With two wins in a row, the West Indies Masters have stamped their authority on the tournament, showcasing batting firepower and disciplined bowling. Their next challenge will test their mettle once again, but with performances like these, they remain serious contenders for the IML title.

