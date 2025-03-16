Sports

West Indies breakout league set to ignite cricket’s next generation in 2025

West-Indies-celebrate
By Ben McLeod

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are set to revolutionize the regional cricketing landscape with the launch of the West Indies Breakout League—a high-energy tournament designed to unearth and elevate the Caribbean’s next generation of T20 stars.

Slated to run from April 25 to May 10, 2025, the inaugural edition will see six teams battle across 17 action-packed matches, all hosted at the prestigious Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

With its focus on emerging talent, this ground-breaking league is poised to become a vital stepping stone between domestic competition, the CPL, and international cricket.

Unleashing the Caribbean’s rising stars

The tournament will feature six franchise-style teams, each deeply rooted in their respective territories: Barbados Pelicans, Guyana Rainforest Rangers, Jamaica Titans, Leeward Islands Thunder, Trinidad & Tobago Legions and Windward Islands Infernos.

These squads will be composed of players under the age of 30 who have limited professional experience—with eligibility criteria capping participation at fewer than 40 List A T20 matches and fewer than 10 International T20s.

This strategic approach ensures that fresh, undiscovered talent gets the exposure needed to compete at the highest levels while franchises and fans witness the emergence of cricket’s future stars.

A game-changer for West Indies cricket

CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, emphasized the tournament’s critical role in shaping the region’s T20 pipeline:

“This tournament is a fantastic opportunity for the next wave of players to get the game time they need to push through to the next level and add depth in our T20 talent pool. We are delighted to collaborate with the CPL on this initiative, which promises to provide a strong platform for up-and-coming talent in the West Indies.”

Echoing this sentiment, Republic Bank CPL CEO Pete Russell underscored the league’s long-term impact:

“We are excited to join forces with Cricket West Indies to deliver a world-class and sustainable tournament. This initiative is not only an investment in the future of West Indies cricket but also a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to witness exceptional talent and great cricket.”

A platform for the future

With direct affiliations between each team, their respective territorial boards, and CPL franchises, the West Indies Breakout League represents an innovative bridge connecting grassroots development with elite competition.

More than just another tournament, this league is a launchpad—offering ambitious cricketers a clear pathway to success while keeping the Caribbean’s cricketing tradition alive with fresh energy and excitement.

As the countdown to April 2025 begins, anticipation builds for what promises to be a thrilling, career-defining showcase of talent, grit, and Caribbean cricketing brilliance.

