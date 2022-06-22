‘Unique’ Kraigg Brathwaite growing in captaincy, says Simmons 

NORTH SOUND, Antigua – Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite is growing as a leader.

That’s the view of West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons who made the observation as he also praised the skipper for his determination in the opening Test against Bangladesh, which the Caribbean side won by seven wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday.

“He seems to be growing in the role as we go along,” Simmons said of the opening batsman who was named permanent captain in March last year.

- Advertisement -

Brathwaite was a key factor in Sunday’s victory. Although missing out on his 11th Test hundred, he put the highest score on the board for the entire match – 94 – which he made from 268 balls over a total of 400 minutes.

“I think everybody’s seen his determination and unique style. He doesn’t have a problem doing his job for five days, which is unique because a lot of batsmen nowadays like to play shots and be done with it,” Simmons said.

“From his point of view, he wants to be there for the team. That rolls into the captaincy. He’s not loud but the players know what he wants. He makes them understand in his unique way.”

The head coach also praised fast bowler Kemar Roach – who passed a fitness test at the last minute to make the squad – for not only his performance in the first Test but for guiding the younger players.

He said the 33-year-old who finished on 7 for 74 and was adjudged Player of the Match “has taken things to the next level”.

Roach is now tied with West Indies legend Michael Holding on 249 Test wickets.

“In the dressing room, he is always leading the youngsters. He has played 70 Tests, so he educates them. It is great to have him in the dressing room,” Simmons said.

(CMC)