TT jumps in Caribbean Football Union (CFU) ranking

Trinidad and Tobago’s emotional World Cup qualifying victory over the United States last Tuesday have propelled them to third in the Caribbean Football Union rankings after the release on Monday of the World Rankings by the sport’s world governing body.

Moved up 16 places

The Soca Warriors earned a significant jump in the World Rankings issued by FIFA, moving up 16 places to 83rd, making them the biggest movers in the Caribbean, following their emotional 2-1 victory that zapped the United States’ claims for a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The result was sweet revenge for the twin-island republic, after the Americans dealt them a similar blow in qualification for the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy.

Meanwhile, Antigua & Barbuda and Suriname have held onto their places in the top-10, but has swapped places, being sixth and seventh respectively. The Antiguans however, were the biggest losers in the region, dropping 19 places in the World to 136th.

Grenada and Barbados have been the great beneficiary of the slide out of the top-10 by Guyana. They are now eighth and ninth ahead of the 10th-placed Dominican Republic with the Barbadians making a notable 10-place jump in the World Rankings to 160th.

The next World/CFU rankings will be published on November 23.