T&T and Bahamas fall short in CONCACAF Beach Soccer opener

NASSAU, Bahamas – The CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship kicked off with electrifying action, but it was a bitter opening day for Trinidad and Tobago and the Bahamas, both of whom fell in penalty shootouts after battling fiercely through regulation and extra time.

The United States edged past T&T with a 4-1 victory in penalties following a tense 2-2 draw, while Panama silenced the Bahamian home crowd with a dramatic 4-3 shootout win, leaving Caribbean fans heartbroken on Tuesday night.

T&T’s brave fight ends in US shootout domination

Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors showcased resilience and attacking flair but ultimately fell to the United States after a tightly contested match.

The U.S. took an early lead in the 6th minute, courtesy of Alessandro Canale, but Akinola Gregory quickly struck back, leveling the score just three minutes later.

The second period saw another twist as the U.S. regained the lead through Gabe Silveira’s precise penalty conversion in the 7th minute. But Gregory, proving to be T&T’s key playmaker, found the net again with four minutes left in the third period, forcing the game into extra time.

- Advertisement -

Neither side could break the deadlock in the additional three minutes, setting up a dramatic penalty shootout.

Here, U.S. goalkeeper Chris Toth stole the show, making two crucial saves to secure a 4-1 victory in penalties and ensure his team took the full point.

Bahamian dreams crushed as Panama stages stunning comeback

With a fired-up home crowd behind them, the Bahamas started strong, looking poised for an impressive opening win.

Creven Ferguson ignited celebrations by opening the scoring in the 7th minute of the first period, and when Wood Julmis doubled the lead in the 10th minute of the second period, the Bahamians appeared in control.

However, Panama refused to back down. Alfonso Maquensi struck in the 9th minute of the second period, cutting the deficit, before Alberto Kelly equalized in the 4th minute of the third period, sending tension rippling through the stadium as the match headed into extra time.

Then came the defining moment: with seconds left in extra time, the Bahamas had a golden opportunity to win it, but Lesly St. Fleur’s penalty attempt sailed wide, keeping Panama’s hopes alive.

The penalty shootout saw both teams converting their first three kicks flawlessly. But when St. Fleur missed in the fifth round, the door was wide open for Panama.

Looking ahead

Maquensi stepped up confidently and buried his shot, sealing a 4-3 penalty victory for Panama and leaving the Bahamian supporters in stunned silence.

Despite the painful defeats, both Trinidad and Tobago and the Bahamas remain in contention as they prepare for their next group-stage matches. With strong performances in their opening games, they will look to bounce back and reignite their championship hopes in the upcoming fixtures.

For now, however, penalty heartbreak remains the story of the night, as Caribbean teams were left agonizingly close yet painfully short of victory.