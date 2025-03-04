Sports

Trinidad’s Andre Raymond looks for revival at Dunfermline after limited role at St Johnstone

Andre Raymond Trinidad
By Ben McLeod

Trinidad and Tobago international Andre Raymond is set to complete the remainder of the season at Dunfermline Athletic, after securing a loan move from Scottish Premier League side St Johnstone.

The 24-year-old left-back, who signed a two-year contract with St Johnstone last summer, has been a key figure for the club, making 21 appearances across the Scottish Premiership and League Cup. However, his playing time has diminished since the arrival of head coach Simon Valakari in October 2024, prompting his decision to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Raymond, who previously honed his craft in Portugal, brings a wealth of experience, having been featured in 63 matches for four different Portuguese clubs—Lank Vilaverdense, Castro Daire, Dumiense, and Vilar De Perdizes—between 2020 and 2024.

Dunfermline welcomes Raymond with open arms

Dunfermline Athletic, currently competing in the Scottish Championship, expressed their enthusiasm for Raymond’s arrival, seeing him as a valuable addition to their defensive lineup.

“Dunfermline are pleased to confirm the signing of Trinidad and Tobago international Andre Raymond on loan from St Johnstone until the end of the season,” the club announced in an official statement. The club also confirmed that Raymond will wear the number 13 jersey for the remainder of the campaign.

Head coach Michael Tidser emphasized that Raymond’s arrival would inject much-needed competition into the squad’s defensive ranks.

“You can see the club is trying to get players and help the squad. Andre played a lot for St Johnstone at the start of the season, but obviously, the new manager coming in doesn’t really fancy him. So, we hope we can get a wee tune out of him from now to the end of the season,” Tidser remarked.

With this move, Raymond will have the opportunity to regain consistent playing time, make an impact in Scotland’s second tier, and potentially stake his claim for a return to St Johnstone’s starting lineup in the future.

 

