Sports

Trinidad and Tobago to launch the King’s Baton Relay in grand fashion

Trinidad and Tobago to launch the King’s Baton Relay
Photo: TTCGA
By Ben McLeod

Trinidad and Tobago is poised to make history as the first nation among 74 Commonwealth countries to host the prestigious King’s Baton Relay, a globally celebrated tradition that unites nations through sport, culture, and community engagement.

Over the course of five thrilling days, beginning March 11, 2025, the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) will lead the relay’s festivities, showcasing the nation’s vibrancy and commitment to excellence. The journey will start in Trinidad, before making its way to the breathtaking sister island of Tobago from March 14-15, and will then continue onto St. Kitts and Nevis—the next Caribbean stop.

This marks the beginning of the countdown to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the relay’s journey officially commencing on March 10, 2025, at Buckingham Palace, where His Majesty the King will place a special message to the Commonwealth inside the Baton, symbolizing unity and inspiration.

‘A moment of pride for Trinidad and Tobago’

For Diane Henderson, President of the TTCGA, this honor goes far beyond sport—it’s about national pride, cultural expression, and global impact.

“Trinidad and Tobago is thrilled to be the first host of the King’s Baton Relay, showcasing its creativity and culture through its own Baton design. As well, being able to contribute to the Clean Oceans plastic campaign, and the engagement of our legacies from CYG Trinbago 2023.”

- Advertisement -

This year, for the first time in the relay’s history, each participating nation will receive its own unique Baton, designed to reflect its culture, creativity, and vision. Whether painted, carved, or crafted, these Batons will serve as symbols of national identity and innovation.

Sport meets sustainability

Beyond the sporting spectacle, the King’s Baton Relay 2025 will take on a powerful environmental mission. This year, Commonwealth Sport has partnered with the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) to launch the Clean Oceans Plastics Campaign, aiming to prevent one million pieces of plastic from polluting Commonwealth waters.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, the TTCGA has joined forces with the Caribbean Network for Integrated Rural Development (CNRID) to host a beach clean-up at Invaders Bay on March 12, reinforcing the nation’s pledge to a cleaner, greener future.

A celebration of unity and excellence

The Commonwealth Games, often called the “Friendly Games,” serve as a global platform to promote sportsmanship, fair play, and international camaraderie. As part of this mission, the King’s Baton Relay brings together athletes, communities, and leaders to celebrate diversity and inspire future generations.

This journey will culminate in Glasgow on July 23, 2026, at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, marking the completion of the Baton’s global voyage and setting the stage for one of the world’s most prestigious multi-sport events.

As the countdown begins, Trinidad and Tobago stands ready to lead the way, carrying the spirit of the Commonwealth Games forward—one baton pass at a time.

More Stories

Lionel-Messi

Lionel Messi to travel to Jamaica for CONCACAF clash against Cavalier

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is set to travel to Jamaica as Inter Miami prepares for their Concacaf Champions Cup round-of-16 second-leg tie against Cavalier...
Grenada football

Grenada Football Association paves the way for international exposure with Russia showdown

The Grenada Senior Men’s National Team is poised to make history as they gear up for a groundbreaking international friendly against Russia on March...
Coach Deitz calls for overhaul after West Indies Women’s disappointing India tour

West Indies Women’s batting faces scrutiny ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

As the West Indies Women’s cricket team prepares for a high-stakes battle in next month’s ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers, Head Coach Shane Deitz...
FIFA Club World Cup Miami

Less than 100 days to go: Miami prepares to host FIFA Club World Cup opener

The countdown is on, and Miami is gearing up to make history as the city prepares to host the opening match of the groundbreaking...
FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President joins elite delegates in St. Lucia for landmark CONCACAF Congress

Football’s most influential leaders, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, will descend upon St. Lucia this weekend as the island plays host to the 40th...
Khadija Shaw

Khadija Shaw’s brilliance sends Man City to FA Cup semis as Reggae Girlz chase glory

The FA Cup quarter-finals delivered a rollercoaster of emotions for the Reggae Girlz competing in England, as Khadija “Bunny” Shaw spearheaded Manchester City’s charge...
Shai Hope

Shai Hope’s return powers Barbados Pride for crucial Red Force showdown

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – As the West Indies Championship reaches a decisive phase, Barbados Pride will receive a major boost with the return of West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope for their...
guyana harpy eagles cricket

Harpy Eagles widen lead over Red Force as WI Championship race intensifies

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – With only three rounds left in the West Indies Championship, defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles have reinforced their position at...
West Indies Masters

West Indies Masters stumble in epic run-fest Against India

RAIPUR, India – In a match that turned into a batting spectacle, the West Indies Masters came agonizingly close to pulling off a stunning...
Ottis Gibson

West Indies cricket icon Ottis Gibson strengthens KKR’s coaching arsenal

KOLKATA, India – Ahead of the much-anticipated 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have bolstered their coaching staff with...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES

Reggae fans and Jamaican officials pay tribute to icon Cocoa Tea

Skip to content