Trinidad and Tobago to launch the King’s Baton Relay in grand fashion

Trinidad and Tobago is poised to make history as the first nation among 74 Commonwealth countries to host the prestigious King’s Baton Relay, a globally celebrated tradition that unites nations through sport, culture, and community engagement.

Over the course of five thrilling days, beginning March 11, 2025, the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) will lead the relay’s festivities, showcasing the nation’s vibrancy and commitment to excellence. The journey will start in Trinidad, before making its way to the breathtaking sister island of Tobago from March 14-15, and will then continue onto St. Kitts and Nevis—the next Caribbean stop.

This marks the beginning of the countdown to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the relay’s journey officially commencing on March 10, 2025, at Buckingham Palace, where His Majesty the King will place a special message to the Commonwealth inside the Baton, symbolizing unity and inspiration.

‘A moment of pride for Trinidad and Tobago’

For Diane Henderson, President of the TTCGA, this honor goes far beyond sport—it’s about national pride, cultural expression, and global impact.

“Trinidad and Tobago is thrilled to be the first host of the King’s Baton Relay, showcasing its creativity and culture through its own Baton design. As well, being able to contribute to the Clean Oceans plastic campaign, and the engagement of our legacies from CYG Trinbago 2023.”

- Advertisement -

This year, for the first time in the relay’s history, each participating nation will receive its own unique Baton, designed to reflect its culture, creativity, and vision. Whether painted, carved, or crafted, these Batons will serve as symbols of national identity and innovation.

Sport meets sustainability

Beyond the sporting spectacle, the King’s Baton Relay 2025 will take on a powerful environmental mission. This year, Commonwealth Sport has partnered with the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) to launch the Clean Oceans Plastics Campaign, aiming to prevent one million pieces of plastic from polluting Commonwealth waters.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, the TTCGA has joined forces with the Caribbean Network for Integrated Rural Development (CNRID) to host a beach clean-up at Invaders Bay on March 12, reinforcing the nation’s pledge to a cleaner, greener future.

A celebration of unity and excellence

The Commonwealth Games, often called the “Friendly Games,” serve as a global platform to promote sportsmanship, fair play, and international camaraderie. As part of this mission, the King’s Baton Relay brings together athletes, communities, and leaders to celebrate diversity and inspire future generations.

This journey will culminate in Glasgow on July 23, 2026, at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, marking the completion of the Baton’s global voyage and setting the stage for one of the world’s most prestigious multi-sport events.

As the countdown begins, Trinidad and Tobago stands ready to lead the way, carrying the spirit of the Commonwealth Games forward—one baton pass at a time.