Top scorer Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw bags another brace

The 25-year-old Shaw, who has now scored seven goals in all competitions this season, put City ahead on 41 minutes from an Alex Greenwood corner, and doubled the advantage soon after half-time by cashing in on a defensive error before Lauren Hemp completed the scoring with 15 minutes left.

The double took Shaw’s league tally to five from four appearances and she is now the WSL’s top scorer this season.

The win eases pressure on City manager Gareth Taylor whose side lost their opening two WSL games and were also eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid, after Shaw scored twice in a 6-0 win over Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan in the first qualifying round in August.

Spanish Town-born Shaw is coming into her own this campaign after living in the shadow of the now-retired Ellen White last season.

Speaking after Saturday’s match, Taylor said: “Bunny is great to work with. She had a great season last year, but got overlooked a bit. She’s the number nine now – she’s a young player and there’s a lot to come from her.”

Shaw added: “The position I play, the team look for me to score goals. I have been working on the training pitch perfecting what I am good at.”

Shaw made a dazzling run to the near post to meet Greenwood’s driven set piece and flick past her Reggae Girlz team-mate Becky Spencer for her opener.

She then forced Angharad James into a mistake on 47 minutes, dispossessing the Spurs midfielder before rifling into the bottom corner from 25 yards past a wrong-footed Spencer for her 14th WSL goal in 13 league starts.

Tottenham – whose line-up included another Reggae Girl, Drew Spence – suffered an early blow with a nasty-looking injury to striker Ellie Brazil, making her first WSL start for the club after joining from Brighton in the summer.

-CMC