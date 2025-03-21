Sports

Tommi Gore poised for breakout season in Germany’s ADAC GT4 Championship

Tommi Gore
By Ben McLeod

BERLIN, Germany – Jamaican racing prodigy Tommi Gore is gearing up for his first full season in the 2025 ADAC GT4 Germany Championship, solidifying his place in the fiercely competitive European motorsport circuit.

Returning to AVIA W&S Motorsport, Gore is set to share the cockpit with Israeli driver Alon Gabbay, a dynamic partnership poised for podium finishes in the prestigious series.

A rising star with Championship aspirations

Gore, son of renowned Jamaican racing veteran Doug Gore, made waves in the 2024 season when he joined AVIA W&S Motorsport mid-season. His impressive adaptability and raw speed quickly earned him a place in the team’s 2025 lineup, where he will pilot a high-performance Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS.

Reflecting on his return, Gore expressed his eagerness to build on last season’s achievements.

“I’m excited to be back with AVIA W&S Motorsport for my second year in the ADAC GT4 Germany Championship. After joining the team mid-season last year, I instantly felt at home, and we were able to achieve great results together. This year, I’m looking forward to building on that success alongside my new teammate, Alon Gabbay,” said Gore.

“We’re focused on pushing for the front, and, with our combined effort, Jamaica will be represented proudly on the international stage!”

Team confident in Tommi Gore’s potential

AVIA W&S Motorsport, a dominant force in the ADAC GT4 Germany Championship, has high expectations for the young Jamaican talent. Team Principal Daniel Schellhaas praised Gore’s strong performance last year and believes he and Gabbay will form a formidable duo in 2025.

“We are thrilled to have Tommi Gore back with us for another season. He showed tremendous promise in his debut season, and we’re confident that he, along with Alon Gabbay, will be a formidable pairing for 2025,” Schellhaas stated.

“Both drivers have proven their potential, and we’re excited to see them build on their previous success as we aim to defend our team championship title.”

Eyes on the prize

With a full season ahead, Gore and Gabbay are setting their sights on podium finishes and championship contention. The 2025 ADAC GT4 Germany Championship will test their skill, endurance, and teamwork as they compete against elite European drivers in one of the continent’s most demanding GT4 series.

Jamaican motorsport fans will be watching eagerly as Tommi Gore continues his journey on the international stage, flying the national colors with pride and determination.

 

