Thomas flirts with hundred but rain wreaks havoc

Devon Thomas narrowly missed out on triple figures in his final innings for Leeward Islands Hurricanes before heading off on West Indies duty, but rain wreaked havoc on Sunday’s Super50 Cup contest with Barbados Pride, forcing a disappointing no result.

Sent in at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, the hosts had reached 243 for eight in the 47th over when the last of four rain breaks ended the day/night Zone B game prematurely.

The inclement weather had earlier caused stoppages at 171 for one after 31 overs, 175 for two after 33, and 199 for three in the 41st – the last of these interruptions resulting in a reduction of overs to 47 per side.

Amid the chaos, Devon Thomas pummelled 94 from 98 balls with three fours and four sixes and was joined by Keacy Carty who struck 59 from 100 balls, to follow up his unbeaten hundred against West Indies Academy last week.

The right-handed Thomas, a member of the West Indies Test squad for the two-match series Down Under starting later this month, put on 37 for the first wicket with Kieran Powell (18) before dominating with Carty in a 137-run, second-wicket partnership.

Unbeaten on 94 at the first rain break, Thomas failed to add on resumption, squared up by seamer Roshon Primus and nicking behind in the 33rd over.

Rahkeem Cornwall holed out in the deep following the second rain break before Carty, who notched a single four, put on 41 for the fourth wicket with Terrance Ward who made 34 from 37 balls with four fours.

Following the third stoppage for rain, Hurricanes went in search of quick runs but instead lost wickets steadily, five tumbling for just 22 runs as the innings lost momentum quickly.

Left-arm spinners Camarie Boyce (2-35) and Jomel Warrican (2-52) finished with two wickets apiece.

